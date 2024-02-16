SFO Introduces ‘San Fran-disco’: A Silent Disco Experience for Travelers

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which launched its “Quiet Airport” program in 2018 to reduce terminal noise, announced the debut of a Silent Disco, in which passengers are invited to dance along to San Francisco-themed music using their own headphones. Dubbed “San Fran-disco”, the silent dance party will run from February 14 – March 15, 2024 in the post-security area of Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

Here’s how to join:

Go to the SFO “San Fran-disco” dance floor, located post-security in Harvey Milk Terminal 1 near the Johnston & Murphy store (look for the disco ball!)

Connect your headphones to your mobile device

Authenticate to SFO’s fast, free wi-fi network: #SFO Silent Disco

Press the play icon

Dance to a curated set of songs with a San Francisco connection!

Travelers can also access the SFO Silent Disco station via flysfo.com/disco