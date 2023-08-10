Seven Things You Can Only Find at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has become synonymous with luxury travel, largely thanks to its incredible catalogue of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and amenities. From its signature 24-carat Golden Cappuccino to its very own Turtle Hospital, here are seven things that ensure Burj Al Arab Jumeirah stands out from the crowd…

Sip on a 24-carat Golden Cappuccino

Enjoy a coffee like no other with the hotel’s signature Golden Cappuccino at Sahn Eddar lounge, located within the world’s tallest hotel atrium. The coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans, before being decorated with the iconic outline of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and topped with Italian gold flakes. This extravagant drink is then served in custom golden fine-bone china, and paired with a Grand Cru Guanaja – a chocolate marshmallow that’s sprinkled with mill-ground gold.

Arrive in style on a stunt-worthy helipad

The hotel’s iconic helipad has played host to countless high-profile activations over the years. Earlier this year, aviation aerobatics expert Luke Czepiela became the first pilot to land a plane atop the helipad, which sits 212 metres in the air. Other high-profile moments include Federer V Agassi for the world’s highest tennis match, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods teeing off, an Anthony Joshua boxing match and Red Bull F1 driver David Coulthard doing donuts.

Dream peacefully with an extensive pillow menu and eiderdown duvets

With nine types of pillows available for guests, every guest is guaranteed a blissful night’s sleep. Guests can pair their perfect pillow with some of the world’s most exclusive eiderdown duvets, made using down that has been harvested from abandoned eider duck nests in Iceland, with each nest providing 15-20kg of eiderdown and only 2,000kg being allowed to be harvested each year, it’s not hard to see why these duvets are so highly prized.

Save the turtles at the Burj Al Arab’s turtle ‘hospital’

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and the neighbouring Madinat Jumeirah resort are home to the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project. The Project works to treat injured sea turtles in partnership with Dubai’s Wildlife Protection Office, Dubai Falcon Clinic, and the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory. Since launching in 2004, the effort has released more than 2,000 rescued sea turtles back into the Arabian Gulf, as well as offering free environmental education programmes for school children.

Gaze up at the world’s largest Swarovski crystal ceiling

The hotel is also home to the largest Swarovski crystal ceiling in the world, adorned with 21,000 crystals. Designed to look like the Milky Way, and costing over a quarter of a million pounds, the impressive crystal ceiling gives the hotel an out-of-this-world aura.

Take in the luxurious gold-and-marble-clad interiors

The interiors of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah are a wonder; gilded in over 1,790sqm of 24-carat gold and more than 24,000sqm of over thirty different types of Statuario marble. Statuario is the famous marble that was used by the remarkable Italian artist Michelangelo to create many of his iconic sculptures, including the statue of David.





Watch the sun go down from a world-first manmade luxury beach facility

Adding to the iconic status of the hotel, The Terrace at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the first manmade luxury beach facility of its kind, covering 10,000sqm and featuring two pools, cabanas, SAL restaurant and a 1,120sqm beach area. Constructed in a cruise ship facility in Finland it was shipped to Dubai in six parts, alongside 1,000 tonnes of white sand.