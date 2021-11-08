Senyard takes up new leadership role at Gili Lankanfushi

Gili Lankanfushi has welcomed Matthew Senyard to the role of resort manager.

At the same time, Rodrigo Buanafina has been promoted to director of food and beverage.

With IHG for the past fourteen years in various roles across his native Australia, Senyard has moved to the island after working at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley where as operations manager.

In his new role, he’ll be responsible for the day-to-day running of the resort’s 45 overwater villas, while also working closely to promote an ethos of sustainability, wellness and barefoot luxury.

He will work in partnership with Nicolas Khairallah, the general manager of the resort.

Buanafina joined the resort in May 2018 and leads a 43-person team to deliver personalised and unique culinary experiences to guests.

He will continue to enhance the resort’s ocean to plate philosophy, looking after the resort’s wide variety of dining and destination options, including modern European-Maldivian fusion, Japanese seafood, lantern-lit feasts on the beach and private sunset cruises.

Khairallah said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew to the team and to be able to reward Rodrigo for all of his work over the past couple of years.

“I am confident that both will contribute to the continued success of the resort, providing guests with a uniquely laid-back experience like no other.”

Gili Lankanfushi is considered the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.