Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Acquires Ace Group International

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide (SPW), a core company of Seibu Group and one of Japan’s leading hospitality operators, today announced the acquisition of Ace Group International (AGI), parent company of Ace Hotel and its in-house creative agency Atelier Ace. The acquisition was completed through SPW’s newly established U.S. subsidiary, Ace Hotels Worldwide Inc.

Under the agreement, Ace Hotel will operate as a subsidiary of SPW’s hotel division while retaining independence in brand and creative direction. The acquisition preserves Ace’s distinct and beloved approach to hospitality and ensures continuity of the values that have defined the company since its founding in Seattle in 1999.

“Today marks an important milestone in SPW’s journey to become a truly global hotel group with Japanese roots,” said Yoshiki Kaneda, President & CEO of SPW. “Ace Hotel brings a distinctive cultural spirit that perfectly complements our portfolio. By uniting Ace’s pioneering approach with SPW’s heritage of omotenashi, the Japanese art of genuine hospitality, and our global footprint, we are creating a hospitality group that is authentic and globally trusted.”

SPW boasts one of the most geographically diverse portfolios among Japanese hotel operators. From Tokyo and Kyoto to New York, Singapore, Bahrain, and Hawaii, SPW offers everything from luxury urban hotels and ryokans to ski resorts and golf retreats.

“We’re honored to join Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide,” said Brad Wilson, Chairman of Ace Hotel. “Over the past decade, we’ve grown the Ace brand globally while staying true to our founding principles: transforming historic buildings, contributing to neighborhood revitalization, and creating places that honor culture and community. Seibu Prince shares these values, and with their strategic vision and international reach, we can continue to safeguard Ace’s independent spirit while taking the brand to new heights.”

The Ace brand portfolio comprises eight hotel properties, including locations such as Ace Hotel New York, Ace Hotel Kyoto, Ace Hotel Brooklyn, and the recently opened Ace Hotel & Swim Club Athens. Development projects currently in progress include Ace Hotel Fukuoka, slated for opening in 2027, with further expansion anticipated across North America, Asia and Europe. This agreement capitalizes on SPW’s global infrastructure and disciplined operational platform to underpin Ace’s growth strategy, while SPW benefits from Ace’s demonstrated expertise in branding, design, and cultural placemaking.

“Ace has established itself as a leader in experiential hospitality, with a proven ability to create destinations that resonate across cultures and markets,” said Chris Penn, CEO of Ace Hotel. “Our partnership with SPW provides the platform to accelerate expansion, strengthen our market presence, and deliver long-term value, while staying true to Ace’s distinct hospitality model rooted in cultural engagement and creative expression. Together, we are entering the next chapter in Ace’s evolution as a global company.”

Founded in Seattle in 1999, Ace operates hotels in Seattle, New York, Palm Springs, Kyoto, Brooklyn, Sydney, Toronto, and Athens. Its portfolio also includes award-winning restaurants and bars such as Kiln, Alder, Kosa, Sebastian, PIOPIKO, Mr. Maurice’s Italian, Evangeline, Loam, and the Good Chemistry coffee concept. Known for its pioneering use of communal spaces and deep engagement with local creative communities, Ace has been credited with reshaping the boutique hotel landscape since opening Ace Hotel New York in 2009.

The transaction marks a significant step in SPW’s long-term strategy to expand its global portfolio to 250 hotels by FY2035, adding a distinctive lifestyle brand with international recognition to its portfolio. The company, which already operates 86 hotels, 31 golf courses, and 10 ski resorts, welcomes Ace as a catalyst brand to broaden its appeal in markets where lifestyle hospitality is a driver of growth.

“The fit between our two companies is powerful,” added Kaneda. “Seibu Prince brings scale, infrastructure, and development expertise across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, while Ace has deep credibility and a proven track record in North America and Europe. By combining these strengths, we can expand faster and more effectively together.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of September 2025, upon which SPW will pay approximately USD $90 million to acquire Ace. Together, SPW and Ace will operate 94 hotels worldwide, with 7 more in the pipeline.

For Ace, the acquisition also opens new doors to SPW’s loyalty program, Seibu Prince Global Rewards, providing access to a wider international audience while allowing the brand to continue operating with creative independence.