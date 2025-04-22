Seaplane Tourism Set to Transform Tripura Travel Industry

Tripura is preparing to make waves in the tourism sector with the launch of a pioneering seaplane tourism initiative aimed at transforming travel across the northeastern state. By leveraging its network of scenic lakes and rivers, the state aims to offer visitors an adventurous and efficient way to explore its natural and cultural landmarks.

The upcoming service will connect key water-based destinations such as Narikel Kunja, Chabimura, and Rudrasagar Lake. Each site offers a distinct experience—Narikel Kunja with its tranquil waters, Chabimura’s dramatic riverfront cliffs adorned with ancient carvings, and Rudrasagar’s royal charm anchored by the famed Neermahal, a water palace steeped in history.



Seaplanes will provide direct and picturesque access to these locations, reducing travel time while offering an unforgettable bird’s-eye view of the region’s lush terrain. Beyond enhancing the visitor experience, the initiative is expected to generate new opportunities for local businesses and boost tourism-driven revenue.

Discussions are already underway with a private operator specializing in seaplane services. Pending the outcome of detailed feasibility studies, the project will be developed and managed in coordination with relevant state departments to ensure smooth and sustainable operations.

This move complements Tripura’s broader tourism revival strategy, which includes restoring heritage sites and expanding luxury accommodations. The state’s commitment to modern infrastructure and innovative travel experiences positions it as an emerging destination for eco-tourism and cultural exploration in Northeast India.

ADVERTISEMENT

With seaplane tourism on the horizon, Tripura is setting its sights on becoming a standout name in India’s evolving travel landscape—where tradition meets adventure from the sky to the water.