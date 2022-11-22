SEABOURN CELEBRATES SEABOURN VENTURE’S MAIDEN VOYAGE TO ANTARCTICA

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, reached another milestone with Seabourn Venture making its first-ever visit to Antarctica. The line’s first purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture marked the inaugural voyage to the “Great White Continent” with the official naming ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022, when the ship came to a stop in the fast ice of the Weddell Sea, part of the Southern Ocean.

Seabourn Venture’s guests, serving as honorary godparents, joined the ship’s godmother, global adventurer, mountaineer and polar-explorer Alison Levine, who carried out her ceremonial duties virtually, to wish Seabourn Venture many blessings and extraordinary expeditions to come. The onboard team released a bottle made of ice that was broken against the ship, a time-honored ship naming tradition. The ship’s guests and team were all smiles throughout the ceremony, warmed by their complimentary Seabourn expedition-grade parkas while toasting Seabourn Venture. Following the ceremony, Robin West, Seabourn’s Vice President of Expedition Operations, spoke about the expedition legacy of the Seabourn brand and shared the excitement he has for the adventure-driven voyages to come. Luciano Bernacchi, Seabourn Venture’s Expedition Leader, praised Captain Stig Betten for finding the perfect location for the ceremony, which was met with calm winds and beautiful blue skies.

“We’ve eagerly awaited Seabourn Venture’s maiden voyage to Antarctica since the moment the ship debuted earlier this year,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “The extraordinary continent encapsulates exactly what we hope to bring to guests who sail aboard our new ship: adventure, discovery and awe-inspiring wonder. With the beauty of the Antarctic landscape and scenery in the background, it truly was the perfect place to name the most luxurious expedition ship, Seabourn Venture.”

Video of naming the ceremony is available here: https://youtu.be/9tNMJDG9cyw