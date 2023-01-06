SEABOURN ANNOUNCES “THE SUITE LIFE EVENT,” OFFERING SAVINGS OF UP TO 25%

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean voyages and expedition travel, invites guests to enjoy the “suite” life and sail in style with its second annual “The Suite Life Event,” featuring incredible savings on Seabourn sailings through 2024, including Seabourn Pursuit, the second of the line’s two new purpose-built expedition vessels scheduled to launch in 2023.

Guests who take advantage of “The Suite Life Event” can enjoy the following exceptional offers:

- up to 15% off Seabourn’s ocean voyages

- up to 25% off on expedition voyages

- a 15% deposit (valid only in US, Canada and Australia markets)

Seabourn’s second annual “The Suite Life Event” is currently live and will run through February 28, 2023.

“As the new year calls for new adventures, our Suite Life Event is the perfect time to make exciting travel plans in 2023,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “What better way to explore the world than on a Seabourn voyage, where our phenomenal team will provide unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ and guests will experience life-changing moments as they sail the high seas in ultra-luxury style.”

Seabourn’s The Suite Life Event applies to more than 600 worldwide 2023-2024 voyages, visiting hundreds of destinations on all seven continents. Destinations include Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Asia, Arabia & India, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Canada & New England, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast, and the Transatlantic, as well as expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit to the Arctic, Antarctica, British Isles, Amazon and more. A complete listing of the sailings, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.

Sample sailings available with “The Suite Life Event” include:

7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage: Seabourn Odyssey will sail from Juneau to Vancouver on June 2, 2023, visiting various locations in Alaska such as Tracy/Endicott Arm, Wrangell, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), and in Canada such as Prince Rupert, and Alert Bay, and beyond.

14-Day North Cape & Majestic Fjords: Seabourn Ovation will depart from Copenhagen, Denmark on June 11, 2023, and sail to Norway exploring ports in Tromso, Storstappen Island, Stavanger and more with scenic cruising through fjords such as Nordfjord and Sognefjord.

15-Day Greenland & Iceland: Vikings & Volcanoes: Guests will sail roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland, aboard Seabourn Venture and sail off to explore Norse archaeological sites, Greenland’s icebergs and deep-cut fjords, massive glaciers and more alongside the ship’s Expedition Team. Departure dates: June 17 and July 29, 2023.

7-Day Mediterranean Medley: Departing from Barcelona on October 29, 2023, Seabourn Ovation will explore a number of charming ports and destinations along the Rivieras in Spain, France and Italy.

For even greater value, “The Suite Life Event” may be combined with other Seabourn promotions, including “Seabourn Club Savings,” offering 5% savings on select sailings for Seabourn Club Guests