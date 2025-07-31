Saving Money on your US Road Trip

International tourism cooling

It is being reported in multiple news sources that international tourists are pulling back on their US travel plans. Lost revenue from tourism and other purchases could mean losses of $90 billion to the US economy. As all of these count as exports, it is unlikely that this is going to create the healthy balance of payments that the administration had been aiming for with its imposition of tariffs.

Visits from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada are seeing the most significant declines. It appears that President Trump’s trade policies and hostile rhetoric towards the rest of the world are diluting the appeal of the American dream to international travelers.

However, for now, it is not an even picture nationwide. One gas station owner in Whatcom County, close to the Canadian border, said,

“There’s just no one around,” said Mike Hill, who runs a Chevron station in Blaine, population 6,200. “Gasoline sales have dropped by 40% to 50% in the past few months, he said, and even the garbage cans by the pumps now rarely need emptying.”

However, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors’ Bureau president said that hotel bookings and room rates had held up so far. He did caveat that with the fact that the recent cooling off had come after the city’s peak tourism season, and he said that he expected to see some impact in the coming months.

Travel groups are reporting fewer bookings, but representatives from hot spots like Niagara Falls say they have yet to witness a slowdown.

Pick your destination

So if there are fewer international travelers, this could be good news for domestic ones (as long as they are not tourist business owners themselves, of course). The tourist businesses will be keen to attract the travelers who are around, and there is a good chance that they will be offering incentives to get people to stay at their campsite, eat at their restaurant, or drink at their bar. It is possible that there could be some real bargains to be snaffled, although, unfortunately, in the mid to long term, a lack of customers will not be good for the tourist industry.

At the moment, it looks like destinations that were popular with Canadians might be the ones that feel the pinch the most, so a road trip to Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, or Arizona could see some money saved. However, if you just want to go where your heart takes you, here are some money-saving tips that will be useful wherever you choose to go.

Have a plan

While the freedom of the open road is what draws most people to the idea of a road trip, it is a good idea to have a plan. Experts recommend that you should aim to drive no more than five to six hours a day, so it is worth considering where your stops will be and looking to see what accommodation and dining options are on offer. If you just ‘rock up,’ you will not have any control over what you are paying.

Therefore, plan your route and be realistic about where you can get to. Remember, a road trip is not just about getting from A to B; it is about taking in the scenery, the sights, and the local culture on the way. Think about where on the map you might end up each day and research ahead for potential places to stay. If everything looks too expensive, you might choose to push on to the next town, take a tent, or perhaps you are lucky enough to be in possession of an RV or campervan.

Eating up the budget

Try to avoid big chains. Stop at independently owned places, whether that be for an overnight stay, food, or drinks. You may want to splash out on accommodation and save on dining costs. Stocking up a cool box is an excellent way of avoiding expensive bars and restaurants. A grocery store is generally less costly than a catering joint, so you can really make big savings by having supplies on board.

If you do not fancy catering for yourself (it is your holiday, after all), remember that the drinks can easily rack up more costs on the bill than the food. So maybe order a jug of iced water to go with your meal and crack open some store-bought beers from the cooler a little later.

That’s entertainment

After a full day on the road, sometimes all you want to do is fall into a comfy bed and remember the fabulous sights and sounds of the day. However, if you fancy a flutter on your road trip, you do not need to drive all the way to Las Vegas or Atlantic City. If you are in a state that permits online gambling and you have a mobile device with you, you can enjoy a flutter from wherever you are.

If you fancy spinning the slot reels or playing a massive range of online casino games, sweepstakes casino games are legal just about everywhere in the US. Casino.org looks at High 5 bonuses to make your entertainment budget go further. High 5 Casino has some particularly generous welcome bonuses, so you can save money while you play. You can use any of the extra dollars you’ve saved for a local meal, a local drink, or even a local experience.

Take it easy

A road trip is all about the journey, so make sure you are ready to enjoy the experience. Sort yourself a playlist of your favorite tunes, and maybe consider listening to a new artist that you have not had time to explore. Rather than listening to the same old tracks that you have heard a hundred times, you could build playlists tailor-made for this journey, so when you listen to those songs in years to come, the music will conjure up memories of this particular trip. The cheapest services available are Spotify and Apple Music, so bear that in mind when planning your budget.

Taking it easy also means not having the pedal to the metal all the time. Ease off the gas, slow down, and enjoy the sights. Driving at a leisurely pace is also good for your budget, as you will find you get better fuel consumption and will not need to fill up quite so often. While that is not going to thrill that gas station owner in Whatcom County, you need to make savings wherever you can.