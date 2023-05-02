SAUDIA PARTNERS WITH GROUP TRAVEL APP, BONDAI, TO BRING THE BEST OF SAUDI ARABIA TO GUESTS

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has signed a partnership agreement with Bondai, a one-stop travel app that empowers friends and groups alike to plan unique experiences and adventures around the Kingdom.

The travel app provides a trustworthy and safe digital ecosystem to help users to plan their next trip including access to flights, transportation, accommodation, and activities. From mountain hikes and camping around a campfire, to snorkelling in marine-life rich waters, Bondai enables travellers to explore popular spots and hidden gems all around the country.

As part of the MoU, which was signed by Mrs. Manal Alshehri, VP Passenger Sales at SAUDIA and Mrs. Saria Elderhali, CEO of Bondai during the 2023 Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, SAUDIA will collaborate with the technology travel company to provide best-in-class tours and experiences. The partnership forms an important part of SAUDIA’s commitment to supporting inbound tourism within the Kingdom as the ‘wings of Vision 2030’.

Mrs. Manal Alshehri, said: “At SAUDIA we are deeply committed to collaborating with innovative partners that share our mission to transform Saudi Arabia into a world-class tourism hub. As part of Vision 2030 there are plans to raise the contribution of the tourism sector to more than ten percent of GDP in addition to providing one million job opportunities within the Kingdom. We are dedicated to further bolstering this promising sector by contributing to unique experiences and trips that bring the very best of Saudi Arabia to travellers everywhere.”

From Bondai, Founder & CEO Ms. Saria Alderhali commented “I am thrilled to be partnering with Saudia Holidays. This partnership marks a major milestone for Bondai, as it allows us to expand our reach and provide even more travelers with access to our curated tourism experiences and innovative technology solutions. We share a common vision of providing exceptional customer experiences and are confident that this collaboration will enable us to achieve our mutual goals. We look forward to working closely with Saudia Airlines and delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

SAUDIA’s stand is in Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Center, stand number ME4310, at the Arabian Travel Market.

