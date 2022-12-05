SAUDIA GROUP PRESENTS ITS INNOVATIVE PRIVATE AVIATION AND AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE SERVICES AT MEBAA

SAUDIA Group has announced its participation in the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association show (MEBAA) which will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow site, from 6-8 December.

The show will gather prominent international companies in the field of business and private aviation to discuss the industry’s latest trends, technologies and solutions. During MEBAA Show 2022, visitors and participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest and most innovative private aviation services and aircraft maintenance offered by SAUDIA Group through two of its subsidiaries, SAUDIA Private Aviation (SPA) and SAUDIA Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI).

SPA, who runs the largest Private Aviation Terminal in the Kingdom, will present its world-class lounges and fine services, while SAEI, one of the region’s leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organizations, will showcase the latest technical solutions in aircraft maintenance, as well as its services in manufacturing and producing aircraft parts. It will also demonstrate its ambitious plans to localize the aviation maintenance industry.

SPA’s agenda includes inking some agreements to promote its presence, develop its services and expand the scope of its partnerships in the field of private aviation. During MEBAA Show, SPA’s CEO, Dr. Fahad Al-Jarboa, will participate in a panel discussion focusing on redefining the business aviation scene in the Kingdom, and addressing the evolving needs of guests.

SAEI’s Vice President of Transformation and Shared Services, Captain Majed Sabbagh, and the Head of Commercial Affairs, Mr. Marc Karim, will also participate in discussions highlighting the latest solutions towards achieving cost efficiency through preventive and predictive maintenance, as well as addressing the impact that electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will have on the aviation system, especially as they aim at sustainability and preserving the environment. It’s worth noting that SAUDIA has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Lilium to become the first airline in the MENA region to purchase 100 eVTOL jets from the German company.

Now in its ninth edition, this year’s MEBAA Show will gather more than 35 international business aviation industry leaders to address key themes including future aviation, sustainability, emerging markets and regulations, and there will be a major focus on digitalization, with many global exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and solutions to drive the industry forward.

ADVERTISEMENT