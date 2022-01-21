Saudi Arabia to convert palaces to luxury hotels

Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud has launched Boutique Group.

The new hospitality brand will manage and convert a collection of historic and cultural palaces in Saudi Arabia into ultra-luxury hotels.

The company will revive the vibrant heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia to create a new and unique hospitality experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of the project will focus on the development of three historic palaces in cooperation with the private sector, including Al Hamra Palace that will offer 77 keys including 33 luxury palace suites and 44 luxury villas in Jeddah.

Tuwaiq Palace will provide 96 keys including 40 luxury palace suites and 56 luxury villas, whereas Red Palace will offer 71 keys including 46 luxury suites, and 25 luxury guest rooms.

Both Tuwaiq and Red palace are located in Riyadh.

The company will also offer many high-end experiences from dining to wellness to exclusive services for each guest.