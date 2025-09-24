SAS announces major Business Class upgrade with expanded lounge access across Europe and Scandinavia

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has announced a significant upgrade to its Business Class offering, focusing on expanded lounge access for premium travelers. Through new partnerships with established lounge operators, SAS will add around 35 additional lounges at key destinations across Europe and Scandinavia, providing customers with an improved and more seamless travel experience that aligns with international standards and the wider SkyTeam alliance network. The move is a central part of SAS’ long-term strategy to strengthen its premium services and elevate the overall customer journey.

The first partner lounges will open from October 1, 2025, with additional locations introduced throughout the autumn. Agreements are already confirmed in Bergen, Helsinki, Billund, Stavanger, and Aalborg, with further access being negotiated in destinations including Nice, Malaga, Palma, Lisbon, Venice, Naples, Madrid, Manchester, and more. SAS says the phased rollout will ensure travelers are continuously updated about which lounges are available, allowing them to plan their journeys with ease.

Theres Briger, Head of Onground Product at SAS, said the initiative represents a “comprehensive upgrade” of the Business Class experience, positioning lounge access as a central feature of premium travel. By combining strong regional coverage with integration into the SkyTeam network, SAS aims to deliver consistency, comfort, and convenience to business travelers and frequent flyers alike.

Several global carriers are also investing heavily in premium lounge upgrades, underscoring a wider industry trend that complements SAS’ new initiative. Emirates has unveiled a $5 million renovation of its Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport lounge, offering First and Business Class travelers a more serene and luxurious environment. Korean Air is modernizing its lounges at Incheon International Airport and overseas hubs like LAX and JFK, while also adding Premium Economy cabins to its fleet. American Airlines will soon open a new Flagship® lounge at Philadelphia International Airport, featuring a locally inspired menu by James Beard Award Semifinalist Chef Randy Rucker. Singapore Airlines is embarking on a S$45 million redesign of its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 2, expanding capacity by 50%. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways will open its first-ever U.S. lounge in 2026 at New York JFK’s New Terminal One, a 15,000-square-foot space that reinforces its long-term commitment to premium service in the U.S. market.