Sani/Ikos Group unveils European expansion plans

Sani/Ikos Group continues its growth plan with the acquisition of four new properties in Greece and Iberia and the expansion of two existing resorts.

Earlier this year, the group reached an agreement with Roxa Group in Spain to acquire the former Blau Porto Petro hotel on the island of Mallorca and transform it into a five-star luxury all-inclusive resort under the Ikos Resorts brand.

With an investment of €100 million, Sani/Ikos Group aims to offer the best luxury all-inclusive experience in Mallorca - its second resort in Spain.

Following the complete redevelopment of the existing facilities, the new Ikos Porto Petro will open in 2023, operating with 324 rooms, suites and villas.

With the acquisition of the Alfamar Beach Resort in Algarve, Portugal, the Sani/Ikos Group will open another five-star luxury all-inclusive resort as Ikos Cortesia in 2024, following a complete redevelopment worth €140 million.

The new property will include 448 rooms, suites, bungalows and villas.

In parallel, an investment plan is already underway by Sani/Ikos Group in Greece, with the acquisition of new properties on the islands of Corfu and Crete.

At, recently acquired, former Club Med Resort in Corfu, Sani/Ikos Group has started the development of Ikos Odisia, a five-star luxury resort located on the same bay as sister property Ikos Dassia.

Ikos Odisia will open in 2023 with 395 new rooms, suites and bungalows following an investment of €125 million.

Sani/Ikos Group has also acquired and consolidated more than 30 individual plots of land to create an area of over 200,000m² with a 600-metre beachfront on the beautiful bay of Kissamos, west of Chania, Crete.

Here the group will develop its first Ikos resort on the island with an investment of €125 million.

The new Ikos Kissamos will accommodate 400 new rooms, suites and bungalows and is scheduled to open in 2025.

Aside from new acquisitions, Sani/Ikos Group continues to focus on expanding its existing properties with the further development of both Ikos Andalusia in Spain and Porto Sani in Greece.

Ikos Andalusia, Marbella/Estepona, now entering its second year of operation, will add a new collection of 19 luxury villas and suites plus new pools and restaurants by 2023 following a €17 million investment.

The new three and four-bedroom villas will be the largest across all Ikos properties and the development will also include new pools and restaurants.

Following the completion of the first phase of refurbishment in 2020, the second phase of Porto Sani’s development is scheduled for May.

With an additional investment of €13 million, Porto Sani will include 50 new luxuriously comfortable suites, two new restaurants, new outdoor pools, and a new kids and creche area.

With its ambitious investment plan, Sani/Ikos Group aims to contribute to strengthening local communities, combatting unemployment and enhancing the hospitality offering across the Mediterranean.