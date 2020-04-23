Sandals unveils virtual tours of Caribbean resorts

Travel agents who find themselves yearning for white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters during lock-down can now ‘transport’ themselves to the Caribbean on a virtual fam trip.

Agents can brush up on their product knowledge and dream about their future travel destinations with Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ immersive 360° virtual tours.

Covering five Sandals Resorts in Barbados, Jamaica, Antigua and Grenada and Beaches Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica, agents can explore each resort in detail from the comfort of their living room.

Each tour allows agents to roam around the rooms and suites, the beach, the pools, bars and restaurants and spa areas, as well as see selected areas of each resort at night.

Sandals’ newest property, Sandals Royal Barbados, is the jewel in the crown allowing agents to virtually ‘walk’ through the bowling alley and craft beer bar, explore the rooftop infinity pool with its stunning ocean view or pretend they’re staying in a SkyPool suite, complete with private balcony infinity pool and butler service, without leaving the sofa.

Take a tour of Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa and Beaches Negril Resort & Spa here.

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the company on the official website.