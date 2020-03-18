Sandals Resorts shuttered in Caribbean until mid-May

Sandals Resorts International will close its properties in the Caribbean until May 15th to protect guests and staff against the spread of Covid-19.

All resorts under both the Beaches and Sandals brand are expected to close their doors in March 30th.

In a statement, Sandals founder and chairman Gordon Stewart described the decision as difficult.

However, he added Sandals will use the time to make further enhancements to its resorts, “so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve.”

Stewart continued: “We also want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans.

“This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones.”

The brand, which operates 19 properties in the Caribbean - ten of which are in Jamaica.

The temporary closure of these and other hotels means that thousands of hospitality workers will possibly be without an income.

“The Caribbean is resilient.

“We have always come back better, stronger and more passionate than ever.

“We promise this time will be no exception,” Stewart added.

“When the time is right, you can trust us to be here, ready to welcome you back with open arms and a warm smile.

“Soon come back,” he concluded.

Coronavirus

For all the latest from Breaking Travel News on the coronavirus pandemic, take a look here.