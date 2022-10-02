SAii Laguna Phuket appoints Amit Gusain, a young and talented new Indian chef de Cuisine

SAii Laguna Phuket, the free-spirited lifestyle resort on Phuket’s stunning sunset coast, has announced the appointment of Amit Gusain, a young and talented new Indian chef de Cuisine, as it continues to expand its culinary offerings and bring exciting new flavours to guests.

Chef Amit may only be in his early 30s, but he has gained extensive experience in the kitchens of leading hotels and restaurants across Asia. Born in Rishikesh, the beautiful city on the banks of the Ganges River in the foothills of the Himalayas, Chef Amit was inspired to start cooking by his beloved mother, who taught him the traditions of authentic north Indian cuisine, and mentored by his uncle, a highly-acclaimed executive chef at some of the top luxury hotels in India.

Chef Amit started working in New Delhi, including a spell at the famous Punjabi Pind restaurant. He then decided to spread his wings and moved to Thailand, initially as Indian Chef at Gajanana, a popular restaurant in Krabi province. His career has been on an upward trajectory ever since, as Chef Amit showed his skill and creativity at many leading hotels in southern Thailand, under brands such as Dusit Thani, Anantara, Westin, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Novotel, Swissôtel and Best Western. Most recently, he was Chef de Cuisine at Avani+ Khao Lak Resort.

Confident, hardworking and highly motivated, Chef Amit is now ready to delight diners at SAii Laguna Phuket with his culinary skills. As the resort’s dedicated Indian Chef, he will craft dishes that highlight his home country’s diverse regional cuisines, including contemporary plates and classical recipes such as his signature lamb rogan josh, which are sure to stimulate the senses and tantalize the taste buds.

“My dream is to give people a taste of authentic and luxurious modern Indian cuisine. I mix spices, create marinades and explore ingredients that bring out flavours and combine it with nice presentation. The look on the people’s face when they have eaten one of my creations is priceless and it makes all of my hard work worth it,” Chef Amit commented.

The appointment of Chef Amit further expands the global dining offerings at SAii Laguna Phuket. The resort’s team of professional chefs is led by Director of Food & Beverage and Executive Chef Roberto Conrad, a Swiss national of Italian heritage who has led the kitchens of some of Asia’s most prestigious five-star hotels for over two decades. Working alongside Chef Roberto is Chef Gan, the resort’s Asian Chef, who hails from Malaysia and has crafted fine Asian cuisine all around the world over the course of his career, including his ever-popular beef rendang and chili crab.

Together with SAii Laguna Phuket’s highly skilled Thai chefs, this multicultural team will create exceptional dining experiences at all four of the resort’s F&B outlets. These include Mr. Tomyam, which focuses on Asian-inspired dishes with live cooking stations, alfresco seating and beachfront views; Miss Olive Oyl, a vibrant Mediterranean-style seafood grill and bar; Locavore, the elegant breakfast buffet restaurant; and bean/Co, the casual café that specializes in artisanal coffee and light snacks.

“I am delighted to welcome Chef Amit to our team. Indian cuisine is popular all around the world for its rich aromas, deep flavours and exotic spices. What many people don’t appreciate however, is the sheer diversity of Indian cuisine, which varies state-by-state, region-by-region, from simple street food to the royal dishes of the former Mughal Empire. With his lifelong experience and extensive knowledge, Chef Amit will bring the wonderful variety of Indian cuisine to life. I am sure that our guests will love his food,” commented Chef Roberto.

To start planning your next gateway at SAii Laguna Phuket, please visit www.saiilagunaphuket.com, email [email protected] or call +66 (0) 76 360 600.