SAii Hotels & Resorts Relaunches: Driving the Next Phase of Growth

SAii Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle hospitality brand under S Hotels & Resorts, officially relaunches with a refined identity centred on the belief that “Peace of Mind is the Ultimate Luxury”. This strategic brand evolution marks a significant milestone in SHR’s long-term growth strategy.

As part of this vision, SHR is advancing two key strategies to drive the expansion of the SAii brand. The first is asset enhancement—unlocking long-term value through comprehensive renovations of rooms and facilities, while elevating the guest journey with refreshed brand visuals, newly defined SAii Brand Signatures.

To elevate brand distinction and guest experience, SAii Hotels & Resorts has introduced SAii Brand Signatures – an integrated set of experiences emphasising authenticity, wellness and local immersion:

SAii Local Gurus – Friendly, on-the-ground experts who help travellers discover hidden gems and local favourites, ensuring every stay feels personal and authentic.

SAii Wellness Gurus – Wellness professionals trained to offer personalised care for mind, body and spirit, from guided yoga sessions to curated spa journeys.

Sensory Lobbies – Calming, light-filled spaces that greet guests with tranquil scents, soft textures and natural elements, creating an instant sense of ease.

Easy Check-in – A choice between tech-enabled digital check-in via the SAii App or a warm, personal welcome from SAii Gurus.

Digital Detox – An invitation to unplug and reconnect with nature, oneself and your companions, with electronic devices securely stored and returned fully charged.

Fresh, Healthy, Happy – The refined culinary philosophy that nourishes the body and elevates the spirit through fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients prepared in healthful ways. The concept is on full display at SAii’s signature venues: Terra & Mar, Mr. Tomyam, Miss Olive Oyl, bean/Co, and SAii Beach Club.

The second pillar of this strategy is an asset-light model, designed to accelerate the growth of the SAii portfolio through Hotel Management Agreements (HMAs) and targeted mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This approach prioritises high-potential opportunities in Thailand and across the Asia Pacific region, enabling SHR to scale efficiently while preserving brand integrity and operational excellence.

SAii’s transformation is already delivering strong commercial results. SAii Laguna Phuket, the brand’s flagship property following a major renovation in December 2024, has achieved record-high ADR — including a 31% year-on-year increase, marking the strongest quarterly result on record — and a 23% YoY RevPAR growth in Q1 2025, validating SHR’s asset enhancement strategy.

Beyond physical enhancements, the brand refresh extends to the development of a refreshed concept, a strong marketing strategy, and clearly defined brand signatures. These elements enable SAii to effectively cater to travellers across diverse market segments, allowing the brand to remain resilient and engage varied audiences efficiently even during times of market volatility. Furthermore, its partnership with a global alliance of world-class hotels strengthens SAii’s international presence and unlocks new opportunities to reach global travellers with greater impact and efficiency.

“This relaunch marks a significant milestone in our brand’s growth journey, reflecting evolving traveller preferences for more meaningful and mindful experiences,” said Michael Marshall, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts. “At the heart of our transformation is a commitment to delivering true peace of mind – creating spaces where guests can feel connected, cared for, and completely at ease. Our brand enhancement and strategic expansion position us strongly for sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market. Looking ahead, the renovation of SAii Phi Phi Island Village in 2026 will complete the upgrade of our entire SAii brand portfolio, marking a significant milestone in delivering refreshed, experience-driven destinations for our guests.”

While rolling out the Brand Signatures, SAii remains deeply committed to its role in shaping sustainable and community-focused travel. In addition to receiving the Green Globe certification for three consecutive years, SAii properties in Phuket and the Maldives were the first in their countries to receive the prestigious Sustainable Event Standards GOLD certification from the Event Industry Council (EIC), reinforcing the group’s leadership in environmental responsibility. Other green initiatives across SAii Hotels & Resorts include eliminating single-use plastics, reducing carbon emissions, championing marine conservation and collaborating with local artisans and producers to support regional economies.

To learn more about SAii Hotels & Resorts and book your next mindful escape, visit https://saiihotels.com/ or follow @saiihotelsresorts on Instagram and Facebook.