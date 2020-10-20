Saga to launch new special interest tours next year

Saga has launched a new range of special interest tours for guests looking to spend their holiday pursuing their passions or finding a new one altogether.

Each holiday will allow guests to explore special interests including walking, birdwatching, wildlife appreciation and archaeology alongside likeminded travellers.

Guests will be joined by an expert host, and talks, activities and excursions will be centred around the particular interest.

For more intrepid adventures, the tours include cycling in Korcula and birdwatching in Costa Rica, while those looking to remain closer to home can enjoy wildlife spotting on the Isle of Mull and walking the Peak District.

All departures begin from February with further details available on the website.

As with all Saga Holidays, guests also have access to a host of included extras when booking trips, including travel insurance on all overseas holidays, extended cancellation rights and VIP door-to-door travel service on all worldwide holidays and river cruises.

Chris Simmonds, managing director of Saga Holidays, said: “We’re excited to announce this new range of special interest holidays for our guests for our 70th anniversary year in 2021.

“Whether you’re an avid bird watcher or a history enthusiast, these tours included in our brand new Special Interest collection have something for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our first guests on the tours next year to enjoy their favourite hobbies in many new destinations for Saga.”