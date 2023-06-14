Saadiyat Island’s ultimate Eid staycation guide

Not sure where to go this Eid? Rethink your travel plans this summer and head to Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi for the ultimate island getaway. From luxurious resorts, fine dining restaurants and white sandy beaches, guests are spoiled for choice this Eid holiday at Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi with these must-try experiences. Saadiyat Island won Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination 2022 at World Travel Awards

For the ultimate Eid brunch experience, stop by Nurai Island’s Artisan brunch for a unique selection of mouth-watering dishes with your friends and family. Nurai Island won Abu Dhabi’s Leading Villa Resort 2022 at World Travel Awards .Little ones can join in the fun with a wide-range of family-friendly activities and adventures at the Aqua Park and the Kids Club. Did you know? Nurai Island can be accessed by boat transfer – you’ll never brunch the same way again.

Location: Nurai Island Abu Dhabi

Timing: 12:30pm– 4:00pm

Date: Every Saturday

Price: AED600 for the soft package or AED700 for the house beverage package.

If night brunch is more your style, stop by the Smokin Pineapple on Nurai Island and indulge in a vast menu, complete with BBQ, pizza and beverage options. Post brunch, dust off your dancing shoes and groove to the beats of the in-house DJ. A night to remember, indeed.

Location: Nurai Island Abu Dhabi

Timing: 6:00pm– 12:00am

Date: June 28 – 29

Price:

- AED 600 for the soft drinks package

- AED 700 for the house beverage package

- AED 900 for the premium package

For a cool summer deal, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is offering guests 15% off summer stays. Guests can expect a discount on the lowest public room rate (with no restrictions on the length of stay), and a complementary extra bed on all room categories for family stays. After check-in, head to one of many dining options available at the resort as children under six eat for free and or select a 50% discount on for children up to 12.

Location: Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Date: June 1 – September 4

Price: Please visit https://www.rotana.com/ for more information

Unsure of how to fill your endless summer days? Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is offering guests the opportunity to opt for a summer day pass, without the hassle. Escape to paradise at the breath-taking resort and spend the day on the beach overlooking the turquoise waters or indulging in plates of refreshing watermelon by the pool. Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort won World’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas 2022 at World Travel Awards

Location: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Date: May 19 onwards

Price:

Monday – Friday

- AED 500 for families inclusive of AED 300 food and beverage credit. Offer valid for two adults and two children.

- AED 250 for adults (inclusive of AED150 food and beverage credit).

- AED 125 for children aged 6 – 16 (inclusive of AED 50 food and beverage credit).

Complimentary for children aged 0 – 5.

Saturday – Sunday

- AED 750 for families inclusive of AED 400 food and beverage credit. Offer valid for two adults and two children.

- AED 375 for adults inclusive of AED 200 food and beverage credit.

- AED 125 for children aged 6 – 16 (inclusive of AED 50 food and beverage credit).

Complimentary for children aged 0 – 5.

Monday (Ladies Day) – AED 200 inclusive of AED 150 food and beverage credit).

As the evening sets in, stop by the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club overlooking the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf for a themed steak night every Saturday. Diners can enjoy the highest quality of steak cuts prepared to perfection, for a truly flavourful dining experience overlooking the green. Saadiyat Beach Golf Club won Abu Dhabi’s Best Golf Course 2022 at World Golf Awards

Location: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Timing: 6:00pm– 10:00pm

Date: Every Saturday

Price: AED 159 per person and members discount applies.

Saadiyat Beach Club is hosting an Eid brunch this long weekend. The elegant spot offers guests a selection of dishes from a sharing menu straight from the kitchen to your table, complete with appetisers, signature meats and desserts. Can’t make it to brunch? Stop by the pool party instead and swat to the sounds of the live DJ (Slim, Katerina or Flip) to mark the long weekend.

Location: Saadiyat Beach Club

Timing: Eid brunch: 1:00pm – 4:00pm or Pool Party from 9:00pm until late.

Date: Eid Brunch on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1

Pool Party on Friday, June 30

Price:

Pool Party

- AED 150 (inclusive of one complimentary drink) for the ladies.

- AED 199 (inclusive of one complimentary drink) for the gents.

Eid Brunch

- AED 345 for the soft drinks package

- AED 445 for the house package

- AED 545 for the premium package

Check out other award winning hotels on Saadiyat Island

Rixos Saadiyat Island

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, UAE won Middle East’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2022 at World Travel Awards

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The Royal Suite 3 Bedroom Penthouse Suite @ The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE won World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Penthouse 2022 at World Travel Awards

Visit more incredible Virtual Tours by Virtual World Internet here: https://www.virtualworldinternet.com/portfolio/service/all/location/saadiyat-island/sector/all

Quote “Saadiyat 360” for a special discount on Virtual Tour filming for your tourism Asset