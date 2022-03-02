Ryanair unveils largest ever London summer schedule

Ryanair has released its largest ever summer schedule for its three London bases – Gatwick, Luton and Stansted.

The low-cost carrier will add 14 new routes to a total 181 to be operated over the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

On offer are exciting destinations across Europe, including Naples, Madeira and Stockholm.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “We are pleased to announce 14 new routes from our three London airports, Stansted, Luton and Gatwick, as all Covid-19 travel restrictions have now been lifted, UK citizens and visitors can book a well-deserved Summer getaway to exciting destinations such as Helsinki, Madeira and Naples.

“Ryanair is driving London’s post Covid-19 recovery as we grow across Europe, with new aircraft and new routes.”

The carrier is offering new flights to Burgas, Catania, Orebro, Helsinki, Lublin, Tampere, Maastricht, Tangier, Trapani, Menorca and Växjö from the capital this summer.