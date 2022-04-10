Ryanair launches major pilot training programme in France

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, officially launched its major training partnership with Astonfly to deliver a Ryanair mentored programme in Paris to recruit and train up to 500 new cadet pilots over a 4-year period. This partnership will ensure Ryanair continues to attract highly trained professional pilots to support its growth across Europe.

The programme will give trainee pilots a structured path to achieve an exceptional training course and reach a standard where they are ready to join the Ryanair Boeing 737 Type Rating programme.

Pilots on the programme will be trained by Astonfly’s instructors, using Ryanair procedures and operational philosophy, as they take their first steps towards becoming future Ryanair pilots. Over the course of the next 4 years, up to 500 new pilots from across Europe will be recruited and trained by Astonfly, underlining its respected position in the pilot training market.

Ryanair offers unparalleled career opportunities for new pilots, with:

90 bases

Unrivalled career progression

Industry leading training standards and success rates

The best rosters in European aviation – 5 days on, followed by 4 days off

Outstanding earnings potential

Fastest time to command upgrade (3 to 4 years)

Structured command upgrade programme

Europe’s youngest, modern fleet which includes the state-of-the-art Boeing 737 8200

Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce this training partnership with Astonfly, which has an impressive track record in training top-class pilots to the highest standards. This new training programme with Astonfly is Ryanair’s only mentored pilot programme in France and will deliver up to 500 new cadet pilots. Ryanair offers unparalleled career opportunities for cadets with industry leading rosters and excellent earning potential. This partnership highlights our commitment to supporting, developing and recruiting pilots in the region for current and future positions. With hundreds of daily Ryanair flights in and out of France, we expect students from across Europe to avail of Ryanair’s low fares and enrol in Astonfly’s Ryanair Mentored pilot training programme.”

Ryanair’s Head of Crew Training Captain, Senan O’Shea said:

“This new Ryanair – Astonfly programme will provide the airline with a steady pipeline of talented and professional pilots from around Europe to meet the needs of our growing network. Ryanair will hire up to 1,000 pilots per annum over the next 4 years and our pilots can look forward to unmatched opportunities flying with the world’s number one international airline. We have carefully chosen Astonfly as our cadet training partner in France due to their high standards in initial flying training. We are very pleased to lend our operational expertise to Astonfly”.

Clair Group’s President, Charles Clair said:

“This ambitious pilot recruitment programme announced in partnership with Ryanair is a strong sign of post pandemic recovery in international air transport. Astonfly is particularly proud to have been chosen as exclusive training partner in France by Europe’s number 1 pilot employer. It represents a unique opportunity for our past, present and future students, to become commercial pilots for Europe’s largest airline upon completion of their flight training. We look forward to working with Ryanair.”.

For more information visit: www.ryanair.com