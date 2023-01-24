RYANAIR CUTS CARBON EMISSIONS BY 165,000 TONNES WITH WINGLET RETROFIT

Following a $175m agreement with Aviation Partners Boeing (APB), Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has installed Split Scimitar Winglets to the first of over 400 of its Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

This modification will improve aircraft fuel efficiency by up to 1.5%, reducing Ryanair’s annual fuel consumption by 65 million litres and carbon emissions by 165,000 tonnes.

As Ryanair grows to carry 225m passengers by FY26, this initiative will further the airline’s target of net-zero by 2050.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler said:

“As Europe’s most environmentally efficient major airline, we are leading the way in sustainable aviation as demonstrated by this investment in our fleet. This winglet technology will help us reach our ambitious environmental targets on our pathway to net zero emissions by 2050. We are impressed with APB’s innovative winglet designs and look forward to having them installed on not just this first aircraft but on over 400 of our aircraft to further reduce our emissions.”

APB’s Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick LaMoria said:

“Having the operator of the world’s largest fleet of 737-800 Next Generation aircraft install Split Scimitar Winglets is the ultimate endorsement of APB and its products. We are both humbled and honoured to continue to support Ryanair in their ambitious sustainability initiatives.”