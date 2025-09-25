Ruby Hotels to Enter U.S. Cities as Part of IHG’s Strategy to Build Premium Lifestyle Portfolio

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced that Ruby Hotels, its recently added premium brand, is now open for development opportunities in the U.S., marking its official entry into the American market.

Ruby, founded in Germany in 2013, has built a strong reputation across Europe with 34 open or pipeline properties in major cities, and now aims to replicate this success across U.S. urban centers. Known for its “lean luxury” concept, Ruby combines stylish design and efficient development tailored to city locations where space and investment often present challenges.

The brand emphasizes compact but premium guest rooms with upscale finishes, rainfall showers, and high-quality amenities, paired with welcoming social spaces such as locally inspired interiors and 24/7 destination bars. IHG’s plan is to grow Ruby to over 120 hotels worldwide in the next decade, and more than 250 over the next 20 years, leveraging its global distribution network and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program to attract both owners and travelers. IHG executives believe Ruby will resonate strongly with cost- and style-conscious travelers, while offering hotel owners a scalable business model in the growing “urban micro” segment.

Earlier this year, IHG Hotels & Resorts expanded its global brand line-up through the acquisition of Ruby Hotels, a premium urban lifestyle brand that contributes more than 30 hotels to the group’s global network. Ruby has built its reputation on an “urban micro” model that works seamlessly across new builds, conversions, and adaptive reuse projects, often transforming former office buildings and other non-traditional commercial spaces into vibrant hospitality destinations. IHG aims to expand Ruby to more than 120 hotels worldwide within the next decade, with upcoming developments already underway in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Geneva.