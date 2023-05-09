Rua Al Madinah Holding signs an agreement with Accor to develop over 1,000 hotel rooms

Rua Al Madinah Holding company signed an agreement with Accor, Global augmented hospitality Group, for the operation of multiple premium and luxury hotels within Rua Al Madinah Project, which is currently underway, at the area just east of the Prophet Mosque in Madinah.

The signing took place on the sidelines of Future Hospitality Summit, being held in Riyadh from 7-9 May.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Juhani, Chief Executive Officer of Rua Al Madinah Holding company, and Duncan O’Rourke, Accor’s CEO for the Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division for Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accor will operate three hotels which would add over 1,000 hospitality units to the city of Madinah, which include 142-keys Fairmont and 120-keys Fairmont residence, in addition to 466-keys Swissôtel hotel and 328-keys Novotel hotel.

As one of the world’s largest hospitality groups, Accor operates more than 5,300 properties in over 110 countries.

“We are delighted to partner with a leading hospitality group that’s known in the world over for its bespoke and inimitable style,” said Al Juhani, Rua Al Madinah Holding Company CEO. “The three new brands will enhance the appeal of the project’s master plan and help us offer a broad selection of hospitality options to the city’s visitors, providing something for everyone that meets their need and budget and enrich their experience.”

Rua Al Madinah Holding aims to enrich the experience of all visitors to Madinah and contribute to the achievement of Vision 2030’s goals of raising the holy city’s hospitality capacity to be able to accommodate 30 million visitors by the year 2030.