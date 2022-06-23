Royal Jordanian awarded Airline Market Leader award by Air Transport World

Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport World (ATW) is the leading media brand serving the information needs of the global airline and commercial air transport communities.

Royal Jordanian’s Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali received the award in Doha at a gala dinner held to announce the Airline Industry Achievement Awards Winners.

Majali said: “We are thrilled to be recognised on a global scale by ATW as the Airline Market Leader, given that ATW awards are among the most coveted in the air transport industry, recognizing excellence in airline operations.”

RJ was honored this award for its strong performance and for transforming into reality its vision to be the airline of choice connecting Jordan and the Levant with the world. The airline runs an operating plan that supports this vision and aims to increase its market share in the region, by offering its customers in the Levant a varied route network with enhanced connectivity. This operating plan makes RJ a preferred airline for passengers and a leading carrier in the region. The airline leverages Jordan’s location to attract travelers seeking a rich tourism experience, whether religious, eco & adventure, wellness or history & culture.

Royal Jordanian Airlines is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.

