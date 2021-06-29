Royal Caribbean prepares for UK summer season

Royal Caribbean has welcomed Anthem of the Seas to the UK for the first time in six years.

The ship made her debut in Southampton in 2015, and is now ready for a summer season sailing around the UK.

From July 7th, Anthem of the Seas will be taking UK families can choose from a combination of four-night Ocean Getaways and five- to eight-night British Isles cruises that feature visits to destinations around the UK, such as Liverpool, England, Kirkwall, Scotland and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

She will be the first of the Royal Caribbean fleet to return in Europe.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean, commented: “Anthem of the Seas has always been a firm favourite for UK guests, and we have seen incredible demand for our sailings since announcing our return in March.

“With a jaw-dropping line-up of onboard activities, restaurants and entertainment, Anthem presents the perfect getaway this summer.”

Anthem of the Seas’ summer itineraries are open for bookings and are available to UK residents above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

In addition, all crew onboard are fully vaccinated.

Alongside Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, P&O Cruises, MSC Cruises and Saga Cruises are all sailing in the UK this summer.