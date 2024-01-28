Royal Caribbean Partners with Inter Miami CF as Official Jersey Sponsor for 2024 Season

Inter Miami CF’s players are suiting up for a new era. Royal Caribbean International, Inter Miami’s Main Partner and Official Vacation Partner, and the Club revealed the world’s largest cruise line will make its mark front and center on every Inter Miami jersey as the Official Jersey Partner, beginning with the upcoming 2024 campaign.

La Noche – the Club’s away kit – was on full display with the cruise line’s bold crown and anchor logo at a celebration on the new highly anticipated vacation, Icon of the Seas. Four-time Emmy award-winning host Mario Lopez, along with Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami ownership and executives, joined players, staff and fans in the surprise unveiling. Starting tonight at 9 p.m. EST, fans can be among the first to purchase the La Noche jersey with the crown and anchor by visiting MLSStore.com; and in February, the jersey will be available for sale on Icon.

“Both Royal Caribbean Group and Inter Miami share the values of dreaming and determination – and the highs of the unbelievable moments when those dreams come true. It’s exciting to now combine forces, and I can’t wait for the future that our two organizations will forge for our industries, for our fans around the world, and of course, for our local communities here in South Florida,” said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty.

“Today marks a significant moment in an authentic partnership between two South Florida-based powerhouses, both deeply committed to the community we proudly call home,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi. “We eagerly anticipate our players taking the field and sporting the Royal Caribbean logo on our iconic jerseys in front of our incredible fans at our stadium, across the country and around the globe.”

Today’s reveal of the new front-of-jersey partner and the first look at one of the striking kits, which is inspired by the energy and excitement of Miami at night, follows the August 2023 announcement of the two globally known and South Florida-based powerhouses joining forces. The multiyear partnership combines the passion and commitment the hometown favorites share for the city, their community and creating memorable moments with fans around the world. On and off the field, the partners have since come together across stadium LEDs, in-match content, fan zone activations as well as on social and digital platforms. Plus, more will come to life in local community initiatives, experiences on Royal Caribbean ships and more. Additional details about the partnership will be revealed at a later date.

From one celebration to the next, Royal Caribbean also welcomed its newest vacation, Icon, at a naming celebration with The Icon of Icon of the Seas on hand – world-renowned fútbol player and TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner officially named and bestowed safekeeping onto the world’s best vacation, its dedicated crew and the adventurers who will experience it for many years to come.

Icon is the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation, from the resort getaway to the beach escape and the theme park adventure, and the cruise line’s best-selling ship. Making its debut on Saturday, Jan. 27, with six record-setting waterslides, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more, Icon features a lineup of experiences for every type of family and vacationer to make memories together and on their own adventures without compromise. For more about Icon, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean’s website.