Rome alone! Women can feel safe visiting the Eternal City solo this autumn and Christmas

Rome is Europe’s second most visited city and one that women can feel particularly safe visiting alone, particularly if they stay in one of the many welcoming monastery and convent-owned guest houses in the city, says a leading travel expert.

Johanna Jernberg a leading travel expert from the specialist accommodation finder Monastaries.com says: ‘Solo women travellers outnumber solo male travellers by 67% to 37%. That’s despite the fact that 88% of females feel somewhat threatened travelling alone, whether in the UK or Europe. Rome features high on many women’s bucket list destinations. Last year, 30 million people flocked to the city and that figure is likely to have doubled for the 2025 Jubilee celebrations and the election and first duties of the new Pope. Many of those visiting this year will be solo women, whether for the Jubilee events, to savour the atmosphere of autumn in the Eternal City or to take part in Pope Leo XIV’s first Christmas Mass.

‘Women are increasingly setting off on their own adventures, with 27% of British women saying they are considering a holiday alone. 81% of solo female travellers are over 45 years old. Some may be newly widowed or divorced, but many just want to experience new places for themselves. Rome is ranked as ‘High’ on The Economist’s Safe Cities Index for personal security, in 23rd place. That’s above many other popular tourist destination cities such as Dubai, New York, San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro.

‘Naturally, safety is an important consideration for many solo travellers or, for that matter, for groups of maturer women travelling together. While 37% of women feel safer in a holiday property rental and 35% in a large hotel, according to recent research from the women’s travel resource JourneyWoman, that still leaves many women who don’t feel secure in traditional holiday accommodation.

‘For that reason, many women are surprised but delighted to discover they are able to stay in monasteries, convents and guest houses run by religious orders across Rome. Monasteries, convents and abbeys are often more welcoming, encompassing and friendly than an anonymous hotel.

‘Often, the only major restriction might be a curfew, which is typically between 10pm and midnight. For many solo female travellers, however, the safety this offers may actually prove an attraction.

‘For example, Casa Margherita Teresa, managed by the Convittrici del Bambin Gesù, is both secure and affordable. It’s away from the centre of Rome and caters to a diverse range of guests, including families and solo travellers. It offers single, double, triple and quadruple rooms, all of which come equipped with private bathrooms. There’s also a chapel on the premises for guests who are looking for a spiritual Christmas break. Triple Rooms are available from £90.59 a night this October.

‘Another recommendation is La Casa Il Rosario. Belonging to the Dominican Sisters of Charity, this centrally situated guesthouse comes equipped with plenty of amenities – including heating and air conditioning – and is bookable for a minimum of two nights and a maximum of 10 days. It still has limited availability for November from £111.20 per night for a single ensuite room with bed & breakfast included.

‘Alternatively, located within the ancient walls of the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, Domus Sessoriana offers a rare opportunity to stay in a former monastery at the heart of Rome’s spiritual and historical landscape. Once home to Cistercian monks, this peaceful retreat combines centuries of sacred tradition with modern comforts. Rooms are available from £115.71 a night in October. This includes bed & breakfast, a private bathroom and air conditioning.

‘For an increasing number of women travellers, explaining the security and ease of monasteries, convents and abbeys is like preaching to the choir. To find out more about staying in Rome on a budget and making the most of the city’s year-round attractions, see the full online guide at https://www.monasteries.com/en-GB/city/rome/home/