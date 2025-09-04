ROKI Collection Queenstown Officially Opens, in New Zealand’s Adventure Capital

The highly anticipated ROKI Collection Queenstown has officially opened its doors, ushering in a new era of contemporary luxury in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

ROKI Collection Queenstown is located in the heart of Queenstown, overlooking Lake Wakatipu, the region’s iconic glacial lake, framed by the Remarkables mountain range.

With world-class dining led by celebrated chef Paul Froggatt, curated wellness experiences, and interiors by acclaimed New Zealand designer Virginia Fisher, the urban luxury hotel sets a new benchmark for international travelers.

“ROKI Collection Queenstown brings a new perspective to alpine luxury, where bespoke experiences begin the moment you arrive. From restorative spa rituals, incredible dining, to all season outdoor adventure ROKI Collection Queenstown invites guests to indulge, unwind and explore,” said Stephen McAteer, General Manager, ROKI Collection Queenstown.

British-born award-winning chef Paul Froggatt is culinary director at ROKI Collection Queenstown.

Froggatt will lead the cuisine direction of three signature culinary offerings - Essence, a fine‑dining venue marrying modern European technique with New Zealand ingredients, The Terrace, a relaxed seafood spot taking full advantage of Queenstown’s majestic views, and The Library Bar. All available to in-house guests and the public.

This will be the first time guests outside of a lodge environment can experience Paul Froggatt’s cuisine.

“With the opening of Essence, I’m excited to share a cuisine that feels both international in style and unmistakably New Zealand at its core,” said Froggatt.

“The Terrace is designed to be effortless,” he said. “Fresh seafood, a glass of wine, and views that remind you why Queenstown is extraordinary. It’s a restaurant for all seasons, whether an après-ski dinner or a summer lunch in the sun.”

Designed by Sumich Chaplin Architects, each of ROKI Collection Queenstown’s 15 spacious suites, ranging in size from 1 to 4 bedrooms, offer panoramic lake and mountain views.

For after a day of hiking, golf, water sports or vineyard hopping, there is ROKI Pure, a dedicated wellness sanctuary. ROKI Pure has a thermal zone, two private treatment suites an indoor pool, and a jacuzzi.

ROKI Pure will offer guests immerse signature Rituals, Resets, Rewilds and a personalised Sleep Concierge.

The hotel offers direct access to the region’s renowned experiences. Bespoke excursions include romantic gourmet mountain lunches, private boat charters, guided hikes, and fly fishing. The property is a three-minute walk to the city center and close to the Botanical Gardens, Skyline Gondola, and Steamer Wharf.

The Suites

The ROKI Suite (550m²): Four private bedrooms with ensuites and fireplaces, in-suite chef, butler, private lift access, rooftop plunge pool, and sauna.



The Brunswick Suite (315m²): Three bedrooms with ensuites, private terraces, outdoor fireplaces, in-suite chef, and personal butler service.



Two-Bedroom Family Suites (88–101m²): Separate bedrooms, dedicated lounge, personal butler service, and thoughtful amenities for all ages.



One-Bedroom Suites (75–80m²): Spacious retreats with uninterrupted lake and mountain views.



Deluxe Suites (60–65m²) and Junior Suites (50m²): Understated luxury sanctuaries.

The Grand ROKI Suite (7 bedrooms): Price on application.

All guests can enjoy local drop-offs in the hotel house car, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, available from 5pm to 9pm.

ROKI Collection Queenstown opened September 1. Bed and breakfast rates from NZD $2,800 to NZD $32,000 per night.

ROKI Collection Queenstown Reservations

[email protected]