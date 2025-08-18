RMS Pay launches in North America to automate payments and boost hospitality profits

RMS, the leading hospitality platform for hotels, serviced apartments, vacation rentals, and outdoor accommodations, has officially launched RMS Pay in the United States and Canada.

Already in use across Australia and Europe, RMS Pay has delivered measurable results for hospitality operators, particularly in improving payment security and reducing risk. Over half of RMS Pay customers have reported a reduction in no-shows or chargebacks due to pre-authorization features, and, 98.3% experience fewer than one chargeback per month. These tools help operators mitigate fraud, improve financial accuracy, and protect revenue.

For operators, the ability to manage both property operations and payments through a single provider is a major advantage. RMS Pay simplifies the tech stack, eliminates vendor sprawl, and delivers a centralized view of operations. With one platform and one support team, operators gain full visibility across their business and eliminate the complexity of juggling separate systems. RMS customers also report saving more than five hours per week on payment and reconciliation tasks, freeing up staff time to focus on guests.

Fully integrated into the RMS property management system (PMS), RMS Pay allows North American operators to automate the entire payment journey from pre-arrival to check-out while maintaining a smooth, consistent guest experience. The platform is designed to work across all types of hospitality businesses, from boutique hotels and campgrounds to RV parks and multi-property enterprises, replacing spreadsheets, third-party gateways, and manual processes with a cohesive, cloud-based platform.

As operators across North America face ongoing staffing shortages and rising costs, RMS Pay supports leaner operations by automating essential financial processes such as payment requests, receipts, reconciliation, and reporting. Features like automated payment schedules and Pay by Link, which allows operators to send secure, trackable payment links via SMS or email, help reduce no-shows and improve cash flow predictability, all while giving guests a secure and convenient payment experience. Guests benefit from a fast and flexible way to pay, while operators gain real-time visibility into payment status — all within the RMS platform.

Adam Seskis, CEO at RMS said, “RMS Pay solves one of the most persistent challenges in hospitality: fragmented payment systems that waste time and undercut profitability.

“Accommodation providers are underserved when it comes to fully integrated payments tailored to hospitality, particularly for independent owner-operators who often face limited options. By embedding payments into our platform, operators can streamline day-to-day tasks, improve cash flow, and provide guests with a frictionless payment experience.”

RMS Pay is PCI DSS-certified and uses tokenized data storage to protect guest payment information. With tools for real-time transaction monitoring, dispute management, and consolidated reporting, operators gain complete visibility without juggling multiple systems or vendors.

To support the continued expansion of its payments offering, RMS has appointed James MacRae as Head of Payments. MacRae brings deep industry expertise from leadership roles at Visa, Sportsbet, and ANZ, where he specialized in payment enablement, automation, and fintech innovation. He will be instrumental in strengthening RMS’s end-to-end payment capabilities, from RMS Pay to broader payment integrations, ensuring RMS continues to deliver secure, efficient and innovative solutions for the hospitality industry.