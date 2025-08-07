Riyadh Air signs Amadeus global distribution agreement

Riyadh Air has signed a global distribution agreement with Amadeus.

The strategic partnership will enable the new national carrier of Saudi Arabia access to one of the largest global networks of travel sellers, supporting ambitious growth plans.

By joining the Amadeus Travel Platform, Riyadh Air will connect to travel agencies and sellers in more than 190 countries, ensuring that its offers are accessible to travellers worldwide.

This will be instrumental in attracting inbound tourism, promoting Saudi Arabia as a compelling global destination, and helping position the Kingdom as a leading aviation and tourism hub.

Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer at Riyadh Air, commented: “Our mission is to create a truly world-class airline that reflects the ambition of Saudi Arabia.

“Partnering with Amadeus gives us the global reach, distribution power, and retailing capabilities needed to support our goal of flying to over 100 destinations by 2030.

“This partnership is not only about enabling seamless travel experiences, but also about contributing to the broader national vision of economic diversification, tourism growth, and enhanced global connectivity.”

As part of the agreement, Amadeus will also distribute Riyadh Air’s future NDC (New Distribution Capability) content, allowing the airline to deliver more dynamic, personalised offers to travellers and to take greater control of its indirect sales strategy.