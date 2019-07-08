Rixos Hotels unveils plans for two new Egypt properties

Rixos Hotels is developing a number of new projects in Egypt, starting with Rixos Magawish and Rixos Makadi Bay.

Both hotels are situated amid the iconic landscape by the Red Sea in Hurghada.

When completed, the two new hotels will join Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Alamein and Rixos Premium Seagate in the market.

In total Rixos will offer five, five-star deluxe properties on the Red Sea and Mediterranean - the most popular resorts in the country.

Luxury-travellers are at the heart of everything Rixos does.

Planning and delivering high-quality services, offering products compatible with international standards, creating safe working areas and developing brand advocates are the primary objectives of the company.

Their first hotel in Egypt, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, opened in 2012 and is located in the most secluded district of Sharm El Sheikh City with views of the Gulf of Aqaba and Tiran Island.

Here guests get to discover the heritage of Egypt’s pristine Red Sea and surround themselves with the luxury touches of international hospitality.

The resort offers an optimal location with a wide variety of local attractions and popular activities for visitors to choose from, including diving, the Old Market, Ras Mohammed, Tiran Island and so much more.

Following the success of the first hotel, Rixos launched a second property just one kilometre away.

Rixos Premium Seagate has its very own protected coral reef, designed to provide direct access to the underwater world.

In addition to the traditions of Turkish hospitality, the hotel offers a great escape for families.

The newly-added aquatic theme-park - Rixos Aquaventure – is also the largest of its kind in Sharm El Sheikh, with exclusive access offered to the guests of both Rixos Sharm El Sheikh and Rixos Premium Seagate.

Both of the hotels offer accommodation under the unique ‘Ultra-All-Inclusive’ concept, with more than six varieties of rooms and suites on offer - all are well-equipped and finished top-notch standards.

In addition to the seven a-la-carte restaurants, a main open-buffet restaurant and an international-franchise food court, there are four bars in each hotel stocked with the finest premium-quality imported and local alcoholic beverages.

Also on offer is an entertainment team catering to guests’ pleasure with day and night shows, plus the Rixos-exclusive Anjana Spa, with renowned healing traditions and an unmatched Turkish Hammam experience.

To top it all, Rixos Premium Seagate offers corporate executives and business professionals the ability to hold conferences, meetings and other prestigious business events with its Rixos Diamond Hall, Palm Meeting Room and plenty of breakout rooms and an executive lounge to hold their private meetings and important business dinners.

Third, Rixos Alamein is situated by the illustrious beaches of the Mediterranean sea, where white sands and turquoise waters embrace every inch of the scene.

This prestigious resort is family-oriented, located in the up-and-coming destination of Alamein City (140 kilometres west of Alexandria) and it offers guests a ‘full-board-plus’ concept.

With four varieties of luxurious rooms (all with a sea-view), three a-la-carte restaurants, an open-buffet restaurant, an international-franchise food court, two bars, five conference rooms and six swimming pools you will never be bored.

Looking Ahead

Before the end of the year, Rixos will add their first and second hotels in Hurghada.

Situated seven and 30 kilometres away from Hurghada International Airport respectively, Rixos Magawish and Rixos Makadi Bay promise to transform luxury tourism.

With 438 rooms and suites at Rixos Magawish and 815 rooms and suites in Rixos Makadi Bay, there is plenty on offer.

“The latest projects display a consistency of belief in Egypt’s capabilities as an ideal destination for luxury tourism and our vision of continuing to set the path for prime luxury resorts to follow,” explained a Rixos statement.

More Information

Rixos Hotels has been recognised as Turkey’s Leading Hospitality Development Company by voters at the World Travel Awards for the past six year.

Breaking Travel News caught up with Fettah Tamince, founder of Rixos Hotels, earlier this year to understand more about his vision for hotel development.

Take a look at his thoughts, here.