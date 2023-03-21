Riu Party events make their debut in Spain

The Riu Buenavista, located in Tenerife, became the first RIU hotel in Spain to include Riu Party events as part of its entertainment programme after the first bash was held in January. Since then, customers have been able to enjoy the White Party and Neon Party events held on alternate Fridays.

The Riu Chiclana in Cádiz will be the next hotel in Spain to welcome these unique entertainment events created by RIU from 28 April, shortly after it reopens its doors. As in Tenerife, the parties will be held every Friday with the same themes.

The White Party events offer the best tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s, while the Neon Party events are full of fluorescent colours and lights. In addition, the sophisticated sound and lighting equipment and the detailed themed decoration of the place make these parties a full-on fun experience for the whole family.

Riu Party events have undergone many changes in the past year: new set designs, costumes and dance routines have been added; steps have been taken to make the events more sustainable, such as getting rid of single-use plastics, using biodegradable balloons and opting for chemicals products like liquid foam that are kinder to both skin and the environment.

This extremely popular product was born as a result of the passion for music of Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts, and aims to put guests at the centre of hotel entertainment by inviting them to boogie, follow dance routines and enjoy circus shows such as the illuminated robot or stilt walkers.

The first Riu Party events were held in 2018 in Los Cabos, Mexico, and today they can be enjoyed by the guest of 35 RIU hotels located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cape Verde and now Spain. As they have been so well received, this concept will continue to grow. The next location to welcome these events will be Aruba in June.

Once they have started up in all the destinations mentioned above and due to the time difference, from August the Riu Party events will become a global 12-hour macroparty that starts in Cádiz and ends in Los Cabos.

For further information please visit: www.riu.com