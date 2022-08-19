RIU launches its new premium ‘Elite Club’ service

RIU Hotels & Resorts will launch its new exclusive service on November 26 with the opening of the Riu Palace Kukulkan in Cancun. Elite Club by RIU customers will have access to rooms with the best views, a personalized check-in and check-out service and premium drinks, among other benefits.

Customers who book Elite Club services will have a distinctive wristband that allows them to enjoy their unique benefits, as well as all the bars, restaurants and other products already offered as part of the hotel’s all-inclusive service.

The Riu Palace Kukulkan reserves the rooms with the best views for Elite Club customers. They will also receive priority treatment upon arrival at the hotel with a personalized check-in service in a designated line, as well as the possibility of late check-out if required.

Elite Club guests will receive a special welcome with a letter from the hotel manager, a gift with the Elite Club logo and a bottle of wine or cava to celebrate the start of their holiday. They will also be able to enjoy a wider range of drinks in the hotel’s Sports bar with amazing sea views, as well as the best selection of liqueurs, snacks and soft drinks from their room’s minibar.

Aromatherapy in the room is another inclusion of this new product as well as a larger selection of bathroom amenities including a bathrobe and slippers to provide our guests with everything they could possibly need for their comfort.

The Riu Palace Kukulkan will be the chain’s first hotel to offer these services, and there are also plans to expand the Elite Club to other Riu Palace hotels in the Caribbean region. Customers can enjoy Elite Club services when making their booking either on www.riu.com or through their preferred travel agent.