Reuben Brothers Accelerates Plans to Bring Waldorf Astoria to Admiralty Arch

Plans to convert Admiralty Arch, one of London’s most iconic historical landmarks, into a luxury hotel under the Waldorf Astoria brand are accelerating under new ownership with Reuben Brothers.

Since taking ownership of the building over the summer, Reuben Brothers has been working closely with Hilton to upgrade existing development plans for the site, in a partnership that will see the transformation of one of London’s most notable landmarks, staying true to its heritage and refined aesthetic.

The building, originally commissioned by King Edward VII in memory of Queen Victoria, stands proudly at the end of The Mall opposite Buckingham Palace, offering unparalleled views of the Palace in one direction and across Nelson’s Column and Trafalgar Square in the other.

Suite Spot: The Best View in London

Central to the updated plans is a newly developed two-bedroom suite boasting the most sensational view of Buckingham Palace. The suite will sit at the very centre of the building on the fourth-floor bridge and will be bookable for overnight stays and private events.

The hotel will provide exciting restaurants and bars with world-renowned chefs, ensuring it becomes a must-visit London destination for hotel guests and non-residents alike. To take advantage of the incredible architectural beauty of the building and the impressive surroundings, the property will feature two outdoor spaces: the 6th floor rooftop terrace and on the ground floor, where guests will be able to sit overlooking St James’ Park.

Transforming a Landmark

Throughout its history, Admiralty Arch has been home to leading figures of state and society, from Sir Winston Churchill - whose office was based within the arch when he was First Sea Lord of the Admiralty - to the author of the James Bond spy novels, Ian Fleming. To this day, Admiralty Arch plays an integral role in many a ceremonial occasion, serving as the gateway to The Mall and linking the processional route to Buckingham Palace for events such as royal weddings, funerals and next year, the coronation of King Charles III.

The hotel’s design and characteristics, now incorporating an increased room count and exclusive spa, will pay homage to the building’s historical significance, drawing inspiration from its storied past to create an exquisite experience for guests.

Jamie Reuben of Reuben Brothers said, “Transforming and restoring Admiralty Arch – a true London landmark – into a five-star luxury hotel with restaurants, bars, a ballroom, spa and residences is an incredible honour for us. We are excited to be working with our esteemed partner, Hilton, to bring the Waldorf Astoria brand to the heart of London, and revitalising the area for hotel guests, visitors and London locals to experience and enjoy.”

Christopher J. Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton, said, “Admiralty Arch is undoubtedly one of the most iconic landmarks in London and we are delighted to be working with Reuben Brothers on this magnificent hotel. With a legacy of preserving and enhancing incredible historical buildings, Waldorf Astoria is a natural fit for this development, and Reuben Brothers’ proven track record in delivering projects of this magnitude makes them a wonderful partner. Together we will write the next chapter of this exceptional building’s rich story and we look forward to expanding our partnership over the coming years.”

The hotel will join an exclusive portfolio of more than 30 Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts across the world, with recent signings including the brand’s expansion to other iconic cities including Sydney, as well as the return of Waldorf Astoria New York, which is in the midst of an extensive refurbishment to preserve the building’s history.

Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch is scheduled to open in 2025.