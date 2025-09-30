Burnt-Out Brits Can Now Reset Like Celebrities – Regnum Hotels Launches Ground-breaking Longevity Therapies on the Turkish Riviera

With stress and sleeplessness now reaching crisis levels in the UK – with 1 in 3 Britons struggling with insomnia or chronic burnout – a surprising new wellness destination is offering relief: Turkey’s ultra-luxury Regnum Hotels.

Beloved by celebrities, athletes, and royalty – including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and international football stars – Regnum has unveiled Revive Wellbeing Longevity, a first-of-its-kind programme bringing the cutting-edge therapies trusted by the world’s elite to UK travellers seeking balance, vitality, and renewal.

Longevity at Regnum Hotels: Where Science Meets Luxury

Revive Wellbeing Longevity blends advanced medical technology with holistic treatments to target modern pressures such as stress, poor sleep, and fatigue while boosting energy, focus, and overall wellbeing.

Programme highlights include:

Stress & Sleep Recovery – RLX Satori vibroacoustic therapy, Dreampod floatation tanks, and Welnamis binaural sound treatments to reset the nervous system and promote deep, restorative sleep.

Cryo & Recovery Therapies – Life Cube (-130°C), cryo cabins, and ice baths – the same recovery tools used by elite athletes to speed muscle repair and boost resilience.

Beauty & Renewal – INDIBA Deep Beauty collagen stimulation, Icoone Roboderm body contouring, and ozone detox saunas for skin health and rejuvenation.

Physical Rehabilitation – INDIBA CT9 cellular repair therapy and LPG Huber 360 posture training to restore mobility and balance.

“Britons are burnt out. Stress, sleeplessness, and lifestyle pressures are at an all-time high. Revive Wellbeing Longevity offers more than a holiday – it’s a scientifically backed way to reset both body and mind, using the very therapies trusted by celebrities and royalty,” says the Regnum Hotels team.