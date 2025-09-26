Regency Casino Thessaloniki Launches Europe’s First Gaming Piazza With Global Giants

Regency Casino Thessaloniki has unveiled The Piazza Project, a ground-breaking gaming and leisure complex that unites three of the world’s leading slot machine manufacturers, Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, and Light & Wonder, within a unique open-air venue.

Featuring four state-of-the-art gaming halls, world-class dining, and live entertainment, The Piazza marks a first-of-its-kind destination in Europe. With its bold design and dynamic calendar of events, it promises to remain a magnet for visitors and a leisure landmark on the European stage.

The spectacular three-day launch welcomed more than 12,000 guests, who experienced world-class performances, gourmet dining, immersive cultural showcases, and exclusive VIP events.

Blending cutting-edge gaming technology with cultural programming and an open-air lifestyle, The Piazza introduces a model that industry leaders say could redefine the future of land-based casinos across Europe. This unprecedented alliance of global innovators makes it both a European first and a benchmark for integrated leisure.

“The Piazza Project represents a significant investment that brings together Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, and Light & Wonder for the first time in a single European venue. We’re not just expanding our facilities – we’re creating a year-round entertainment hub that will attract visitors from across the region and establish Greece as a leader in the European leisure and gaming market,” said Yiannis Tsirikos, CEO of Regency Entertainment.

Positioned as a year-round international hub, The Piazza Project is Regency Casino Thessaloniki’s newest asset under its commitment to establish Thessaloniki as a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique fusion of gaming, culture, and entertainment.

