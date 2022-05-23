Refurbished Hilton London Heathrow Airport ready for T4 reopening

Hilton London Heathrow Airport is gearing up to showcase to travellers the result of its multi-million pound refurbishment, when Terminal 4 finally reopens its doors on 14 June 14.

While the award-winning property has been operating over the past year since the end of lockdown, the closure of the airport’s Terminal 4 meant that the Hilton hotel had not been able to benefit from the thousands of travellers who use the terminal, which is linked to the hotel by a covered walkway.

But now that the terminal will be operating again in June, the hotel is gearing up to showcase its new-look public areas, its increased commitment to sustainability and its revamped events spaces to guests who may not have visited since pre-pandemic.





The hotel, which was named ‘World’s Leading Airport Hotel’ for four consecutive years and ‘Europe’s Leading Airport Hotel’ for the past seven years by voters of World Travel Awards, has made a number of positive changes which it believes will be welcomed by both leisure and business travellers.

A digital check in, only using electricity from renewable sources and a ban on single use plastics in meeting and events spaces are just some of the positive changes that returning – and new – guests will experience.

Other new touches that have been introduced include access to a QR code where guests can read newspapers and magazines via their own digital device.

The terminal opening also makes the hotel an even more attractive proposition for event organisers, which has a number of adaptable spaces and its very popular outdoor beach terrace which can be used for entertainment.

Hilton Area General Manager Oliver Stockland is looking forward to welcoming guests who are using terminal 4 to arrive at the hotel.

“We have always been the hotel at choice for anyone travelling to and from terminal 4 because we are so close to it”, he said.

“And so we can’t wait to see our regular guests return and also welcoming people who may be staying with us for the first time”.

“There have been lots of very positive changes made since pre-pandemic, which include showing our on-going commitment to sustainability”.

“We know everyone will be delighted that we have now exceeded our already extremely high standards”.