Red Sea Development Company announces latest construction partners

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded contracts to Saudi firms Red Sea International and Facilities Management Company (FMCO) to provide all maintenance, security, catering, administrative and laundry services on site.

The work will focus on the Construction Village at the development, which is located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

The two companies will each be responsible for the accommodation of up to 5,000 construction workers and ensuring the facility is managed in adherence to the highest living standards for all workers, whether employed directly by TRSDC or by contractors.

A dedicated 24/7 helpdesk will also be in operation for workers staying at the village.

“Our Construction Village is an important element of the Phase One development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to continue with the rate of progress we have seen to date, we must first and foremost ensure that our workers are healthy, happy and safe,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

Accommodation exceeds International Finance Corporation (IFC) guidelines, ensuring residential buildings and facilities are both comfortable and safe.

Rooms in the village are equipped with partitions between beds for privacy, bathrooms and showers in the same building, personal safes for belongings and Wi-Fi coverage in all areas will allow workers to stay in touch with family and friends.

“We’re extremely proud of the ambitious standards that we have committed to and the appointment of Red Sea International and FMCO ensures that these standards are maintained for the benefit of our workforce and their welfare,” added Pagano.

Red Sea International and FMCO will also play an important role in creating a sense of community in the village, managing the neighbourhoods formed between the living and recreational areas.

Workers can enjoy the use of cricket pitches, volleyball and basketball courts, football pitches, gyms and cinemas.

A supermarket and barber shop will also be provided on-site for workers to use.

Tareq Telmesani, group chief executive , Red Sea International said: “Our expertise paired with the Red Sea Development Company’s focus on their people means we’re aiming to set a quality benchmark for the construction industry worldwide.

“It is our goal to make the project site a safe and enjoyable place to work, and to create a sense of community through the delivery of reliable services and engaging events.”