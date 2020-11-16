Ras Al Khaimah honoured as Gulf Tourism Capital

Ras Al Khaimah has been named the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2021 at the fifth annual meeting of tourism ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During a virtual meeting to discuss Gulf integration in the tourism sector, the emirate was commended for its identity as a sustainable tourist destination and was awarded the coveted title for the second year running.

Ras Al Khaimah is considered one of the most diverse Emirates offering world-class experiences and attractions, which has enabled it to assert its position on the global tourism map as the fastest growing destination in the region.

Moreover, the Gulf Tourism Capital award this year is a testament to its early and sustained action to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in global recognition as a safe destination for inbound tourism.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are delighted that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has once again been recognised as the Gulf Tourism Capital by the esteemed tourism ministers and senior officials of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“It is an especially welcome announcement in an unprecedented and immensely challenging year and is testament both to the resilience of our industry and our ongoing focus on innovation to bring visitors back.”

The announcement follows impressive growth in the Ras Al Khaimah’s RevPAR and ADR across July and August this year, the only regional market to achieve this.

The Middle East Hotel Benchmark Survey Report, conducted by Ernest & Young across the hospitality sector, saw an ADR increase from July 2019 to July 2020 in the Emirate of over 70 per cent resulting in robust RevPAR growth of 13 per cent.

The emirate is looking to grow its offering to attract further visitation through a long-term investment strategy aimed at developing the mountain resort of Jebel Jais as a standalone destination.

This will be achieved through the diversification of its offering and introducing several new nature-based sustainable projects on the United Arab Emirates’ highest mountain.

Ras al Khaimah is recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.