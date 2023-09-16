Raffles Boston, a 35-Story Sustainable New-Build Hotel with 147 Guestrooms, Debuts

Raffles Boston, the stunning hotel from the illustrious hospitality brand, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, opened its doors to guests on September 15, 2023.

The property represents the first mixed-use development in North America for the 136-year-old brand, marking a new era for the legendary collection. Offering an urban oasis in the heart of Back Bay, Raffles Boston features 147 sumptuous guestrooms and a wide variety of distinct gathering spaces for guests, residents and locals to discover.

“We are delighted to extend the legendary Raffles brand into the Americas with Raffles Boston, and are incredibly grateful to the dynamic ownership teams from Cain International, Noannet Group and Saunders Hotel Group for their trust in, and commitment to, the Raffles brand.” said Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles & Orient Express. “Raffles properties act as vessels for generations of world travelers to explore destinations through the highest level of hospitality and gracious service. Boston represents a historic and sophisticated cultural hub in the United States, and we could not imagine a more well-suited city to play host to the Raffles experience for years to come.”

Upon entering Raffles Boston, guests ascend to the hotel’s 17th floor, where a three-story Sky Lobby awaits, and a Grand Stair, iconic of the Raffles brand, spirals through the atrium. More than a place to check-in for a hotel stay, this soaring space connects guests for socializing, and offers four distinct food & beverage venues. Dining experiences include Amar by Chef George Mendes, the signature restaurant serving modern Portuguese cuisine with influences from Boston’s seafaring culture, the Long Bar & Terrace, a Paolo Ferrari-designed lounge pairing cocktails with sweeping views of the South End, and a Speakeasy offering specially crafted cocktails and small bites. Also on the 17th floor is the Raffles Writer’s Lounge, a signature Raffles space made famous for the esteemed writers and poets who have frequented it within the flagship Raffles Singapore and a number of other Raffles hotels around the world.

On the 4th floor, guests will find sanctuary in an exclusive state-of-the-art gym, 20-meter indoor pool with expansive city views and the prestigious Guerlain Spa at Raffles Boston, featuring treatments in partnership with the renowned Parisian beauty and wellness brand.

Raffles Boston will reinforce the city’s global reputation as a first-class international destination. Residing next to The University Club and adjacent to Boston’s Back Bay train station, Raffles Boston sits within a block of Copley Square, Trinity Church and premiere luxury shopping at Copley Place. Other notable Boston attractions nearby include the world-renowned shops and galleries of Newbury Street and the Prudential Center, Fenway Park, the Museum of Fine Arts, Symphony Hall, the Charles River Esplanade, and dozens of restaurants, bars and cafes.

“It is an honor to officially unveil Raffles Boston and commence the next chapter of the Raffles story in this extraordinary and historic city,” said Oliver Dudler, General Manager of Raffles Boston. “Years in the making, this hotel will transport the legacy of the Raffles brand to Boston, welcoming travelers and locals alike to experience its allure— from impeccable design and exceptional food & beverage programming, to indulgent wellness offerings and world-class service.”

Cain International, Noannet Group and Saunders Hotel Group added: “The opening of Raffles Boston is a historic moment for the City of Boston as it brings this iconic hospitality brand to North America. We extend our deepest appreciation to Mayor Wu and elected officials, as well as to our neighbors, for helping us bring this spectacular development to life. Just like Boston, Raffles is intrinsically global and local, historic and modern. We are so thrilled to welcome residents, travelers and diners alike to the Raffles Boston experience.”

The property’s thoughtful, locally inspired design enhances the warm, cosmopolitan charm of the Back Bay, while simultaneously transporting its visitors to a tranquil urban oasis. The Architectural Team (TAT) Inc. designed the building’s exterior architecture while award-winning hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor fashioned all hotel rooms and several hotel amenity spaces, and the acclaimed Rockwell Group designed the Fitness Center and Spa, as well as the Raffles’ Residences, which are available for purchase. A predominantly local team, united by its members’ deep appreciation for Boston, leads Raffles Boston. The development team is a partnership of locals Jordan Warshaw of The Noannet Group and hotelier Gary Saunders of Saunders Hotel Group, alongside their global development and equity partner Cain International, Madison Realty Capital provided construction financing.

For more information about Raffles Boston and to book a stay, please visit www.rafflesboston.com and follow @rafflesboston with hashtag #rafflesboston.

