Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah coming to United Arab Emirates

Radisson Hotel Group has singed Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The property will become the company’s first beach resort in Dubai and the third Radisson hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

It brings the Radisson portfolio in the United Arab Emirates to 23 hotels in operation and under development.

Home to some of Dubai’s top resorts, the Palm Jumeirah is built from reclaimed land in a series of artificial archipelagos and shaped like a palm tree when viewed from above.

Located on the Jumeirah shoreline, Radisson’s latest resort is perfect for both leisure and business travellers and is ideally located, providing travellers with easy access to the city and Dubai Media City, the region’s leading media hub, and a 30-minute drive from Dubai International airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Younes, chief development officer with Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson is a very compelling brand to all stakeholders, blending real estate efficiencies with guest relevance.

“We are excited to enter this new partnership and look forward to a successful journey with our partners based on trust and responsibility.”

Inside the hotel’s 389 upscale rooms and suites, guests will discover the renowned hospitality and modern amenities.

The hotel will feature five food and drink outlets, with cuisine suited to every taste at the all-day dining restaurant and guests can explore the hotel bars which overlook the infinite views of Dubai and the sea.

In a statement, Silver Beach Hotel, a subsidiary of Bhatia Holdings, added: “We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading players in the hospitality industry.

“We were seeking a brand that is able to recognise and respond to the needs of the business and leisure clients coming to Dubai; while focusing on driving business from its established city portfolio into this prominent leisure destination on the Palm Jumeirah.”