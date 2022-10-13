Radisson RED launches in Spain by bringing its vibrant energy to the heart of Madrid

Set in the center of Madrid’s cultural, artistic and culinary scene, Radisson Hotel Group opens its first Radisson RED in Spain, welcoming the vibrant lifestyle brand to the country.

Located on Calle de Atocha, one of the main bustling avenues in Madrid and in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Art, Radisson RED Madrid is steps away from some of the world’s most renowned art museums, galleries and UNESCO heritage sites. The hotel is a culinary destination in its own right, featuring three offerings from 5-star Michelin chef Eneko Atxa, one of which is situated on the rooftop providing unrivaled city views. The opening of the first Radisson RED in Spain is part of the Group’s ambitious growth plan to open 20 new hotels within the next five years, following the recent successful openings of Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla, Radisson Collection Hotel Gran Vía Bilbao, and Radisson Blu 1882 Hotel, Barcelona Sagrada Familia.

Radisson RED Madrid occupies a historic site, originally an industrial building used as a sawmill in the 1800s before becoming a hotel 100 years later. Now on arrival, guests are welcomed by a red, statement sculpture of a bear and a tree, which takes center stage at the hotel’s entrance. The sculpture takes inspiration from the city’s original bear and strawberry tree monument which is situated in the Puerta del Sol square and represents the symbols of Madrid.

The hotel features 260 modern rooms, 10 of which are suites. Each of the rooms and suites embody Radisson RED’s signature design-focused bold, cutting-edge design and creative artwork, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies with city views. Artwork seen throughout the property is inspired by the Renaissance and Baroque eras, as well as by works seen at the nearby Prado Museum. The Radisson RED art collection aims to be flexible, connecting with the guests’ global mindset. The hotel interiors are welcoming guests to the lobby with cozy, comfortable seating, and warm lighting. Local touches are seen in the elevators, where panels are upholstered using the typical fabrics of Madrid.

Situated just 500 meters away from Madrid Atocha railway station, Radisson RED Madrid is located in proximity of renowned heritage sites and art museums. Among these are the internationally-acclaimed Museo Reina Sofia, known for its impressive collection of 20th century paintings; the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, the second largest private collection in the world after the British Royal Collection; and the iconic Prado Museum, home to the world’s largest and most important collection of Goya and Velázquez paintings, as well as works by many other Spanish and foreign artists. The hotel is also only few meters away from the Royal Botanic Gardens, as well as the Landscape of Light, recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Radisson RED Madrid will be home to three signature culinary experiences by 5-star Michelin chef, Eneko Atxa. On the ground floor, guests can enjoy Basque and Japanese fusion cuisine at NKO, which first opened earlier this year at Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao, while the rooftop terrace will feature Nigiri Basque House by NKO, offering impressive panoramic views of the Madrid skyline and the perfect photo opportunity while enjoying Atxa’s signature, original nigiris. Both restaurants will open in early November. A third culinary experience, DeBokata, will be a takeaway corner where Atxa will pay tribute to his favorite street foods by serving different takes on sandwiches with a touch of innovation, as well as offering takeaway cocktails and craft beers. The hotel’s lobby also has a bar, Oso Rojo, featuring cocktails, live music on selected days and an all-day menu including light snacks, sandwiches and small plates.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Northern & Western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group says, “We’re extremely proud to open the doors to Spain’s first Radisson RED property. The brand showcases a playful twist on the conventional with a strong focus on art and design, which is celebrated throughout the hotel. This new property fits right into the city’s vibrant offering, and we can’t wait to introduce it to the local and international market.”

Sam Bath, General Manager of Radisson RED Madrid, says, “Radisson RED Madrid is the perfect addition to this cosmopolitan city. Thoughtful local touches, including the statement bear and strawberry tree sculpture at the hotel’s entrance, promise to create a truly unique and dynamic experience for guests. Complete with exciting culinary options, a lively bar, and spacious lobby with upbeat music and quirky design pieces, Radisson RED Madrid will be an urban getaway like no other.”

Alongside the hotel’s cool communal spaces where locals and guests can gather and socialize, a gym featuring the latest fitness equipment will open in early November. Radisson RED Madrid also provides the perfect location for any type of meeting or celebration. Facilities include a large main meeting area as well as more intimate meeting spaces for up to 12 people with a terrace, offering spectacular views of Madrid. These elegant and sophisticated areas blend high tech with playful design to create the ideal spot for business events or social functions. The hotel operates a digitalized check-in and check-out service, allowing guests to maximize their time in Madrid and explore the rich cultural attractions the city has to offer, as well as app-based service personalization and BYOD (bring your own device) for Chromecast connection.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Madrid is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

