Radisson Hotel Group’s luxury brand Radisson Collection arrives in India

Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad.

Among India’s biggest tech hubs and known for its regal heritage, historic monuments, and iconic food streets, Hyderabad offers a wealth of experiences to leisure and business guests alike. The 300-room hotel is close to the city’s financial district, which houses business centers, IT Parks, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The hotel would be operational by Q2, 2026.

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of hotels and resorts, boasting unique locations in each destination. These iconic properties are based on the pillars of authentic local influence, living design, and a vibrant social scene and enable guests to enjoy the benefits of an aspirational lifestyle. Created to unlock owner value, the brand offers opportunities for exploring hotel collections in premium market categories while connecting with affluent travellers.

Since its global launch in 2018, Radisson Collection has seen an upward growth trajectory with currently over 50 hotels in operation and development in picturesque locations across the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Once open, Radisson Collection Hotel, Hyderabad Financial District will feature 300 elegant rooms and suites. Equipped with alluring and contemporary interiors, guests can select their preferred stay from standard rooms, executive suites, deluxe suites, and presidential suites. All the rooms will boast premium mattresses, duvets, and linens, with personalized pillows and turn-down preferences for first-class sleep. The design of the hotel will be curated with a sophisticated tone, elegant architecture, local nuances, and in totality, an exceptional experience for all backed by Radisson Hotel Group’s global service standards.

The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, specialty F&B outlets, a tea lounge, and a rooftop bar. Guests can relax and unwind at the swimming pool or access the health club and a full-service spa for a holistic stay experience. Ideal for corporate events, holiday parties, or private functions, the hotel will offer over 12,500 sq. ft. of banquet space and a business club spread across nearly 7,000 sq. ft.

Commenting on the development, Elie Younes, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said “India is one of our top focus countries globally that presents significant opportunities to both investors and guests. We are thrilled to enter the country with our first Radisson Collection which joins a global network of unique landmark hotels. We thank our partners and guests for their continued trust in our brands and people’’

Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said, “We are proud to introduce our luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in India. This signing comes at an opportune time for us as we complete 25 years of operation in the country, which is a testimony of our stakeholders’ trust in us. We continue to invest in the market by introducing relevant brands and delivering bespoke guest experiences backed by an excellence-driven approach. Radisson Collection brings us a step closer to our vision of delivering unparalleled services to our guests while maximizing the value proposition for our partners. With India’s first Radisson Collection hotel, we welcome you to the exceptional.”

“This is a special signing for us as it allows us to partner again with Radisson Hotel Group and welcome its luxury brand Radisson Collection to India. We first joined hands with the Group for opening Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam and have closely experienced its value addition across operating and managing the hotel. We are extremely proud to introduce RHG’s luxury lifestyle brand to the beautiful city of Hyderabad for delivering a class-apart experience to travelers. We remain committed to our guest-first approach and aim to fulfill this together with a trusted brand like RHG.”, said, Mr. Umesh K, Chairman and Managing Director, Lansum Properties.

According to a recent report, the luxury market in India is expected to grow to 3.5 times the current size and reach the US$200 billion mark by 2030, propelled by growth in entrepreneurship, the introduction of international brands, penetration of e-commerce businesses, and demand from tier 2 and 3 cities. Starting with Hyderabad as a key market, the Group will further expand its portfolio under the Radisson Collection brand by adding iconic properties across markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Rajasthan, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata among other locations.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 150 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 64+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.