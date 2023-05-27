Radisson Hotel Group Unveils “Skip to Rewards” Campaign

Launching today, Radisson Hotel Group’s new loyalty campaign, “Skip to Rewards” addresses the typical challenges which customers face with traditional loyalty schemes. External and internal data suggest that two-thirds of members believe that traditional loyalty programs do not deliver what they promise, and only 22% of guests believe that loyalty program offers are relevant to their needs. Additionally, 78% of respondents preferred immediate access to benefits over accumulating points. The “Skip to Rewards” campaign features relatable situations which illustrate the challenges many customers face with traditional loyalty programs and highlights the unique features that make the new Radisson Rewards program more rewarding. The campaign’s objective is to boost awareness of the loyalty program’s exclusive benefits such as free nights, guaranteed best rates, fast track to the next status level, and complimentary room upgrades.

Watch the campaign video here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSL8rhLjr00

The creative campaign was developed using a fun, relatable tone in which Radisson Rewards breaks away from the typical and formulaic loyalty program approach and highlights how the program offers loyalty members a fresh approach to redeem their benefits. The campaign features four characters who experience different challenges with traditional loyalty programs, which are subsequently solved by becoming a Radisson Rewards member.

The experience of the first featured character, Laura, pokes fun at how earning a free night from a typical loyalty scheme can literally take a lifetime. As a new Radisson Rewards member in the present, Laura is already enjoying a free night at her preferred hotel.

Max, the second character, is pushed to the limits in his endless and tiring search for the best hotel rate. After showing him lose his patience, the clip ends with Max enjoying one of the Radisson Rewards benefits – the guaranteed Member Only Rate.

Waiting to receive a room upgrade through a loyalty scheme can be frustrating, as the experience of the third character, Janet, confirms. After receiving a visit from the future, she is pleasantly surprised with the swift room upgrade she receives by becoming a Radisson Rewards member.

Robert, the final character, is experiencing a long journey to the top tier status level of his current loyalty program. So much so, that he turns to stone. Fortunately, Radisson Rewards offers the fastest tier progression in the hotel sector, and the video ends with Robert enjoying his VIP status with Radisson Rewards.

Radisson Rewards, the most streamlined loyalty program in the hospitality sector, offers three tiers (Club, Premium, and VIP) to make earning and redeeming points easier than ever before. The new Discount Booster allows members to boost their discount by reducing the number of points they earn, a unique feature that sets Radisson Rewards apart from other industry loyalty programs.

Personalization is at the core of Radisson Rewards. Each loyalty member’s preferences and previous requests are incorporated into the member’s comprehensive profile to customize their benefits for each booking. Members also have access to an enhanced digital experience, including a private member online profile and app, which provide quick access to useful information such as their history of previous bookings, invoices, favorite hotels, and more.

Cristina Serra, Global Senior Vice President Brand & Experience, Customer & Marketing Strategy at Radisson Hotel Group, is thrilled about the launch of “Skip to Rewards”, saying, “This campaign is a milestone for our loyalty program as it enables us to communicate to our customers the program’s benefits, such as fastest tier progression in the industry, Member Only Rate and to make sure that Every Moment Matters when members stay with Radisson Hotel Group. Moreover, I am convinced that the variety of exclusive benefits Radisson Rewards offers will encourage even more new members to join the program and be rewarded right from day one”.

Radisson Rewards is aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s pioneering responsible business commitment and allows members to offset the carbon footprint of each stay by redeeming 325 points per day, making their stay 100% carbon neutral.

For more information on the new Radisson Rewards loyalty program, visit the Radisson Hotel Group website.