Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre opens in France

Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre has opened its doors to the first guests.

Located in the heart of the historically famous city, the hotel will offer memorable guest experiences, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and a holistic wellness centre.

The property is a good base for history and culture lovers to be able to explore Normandy’s capital, Rouen, and its rich cultural heritage.

The city lies on the river Seine and is home to many Gothic churches such as Saint-Maclou and Saint-Ouen, as well as the famous Rouen Cathedral of Notre Dame.

Guests can stroll through the cobblestone pedestrian centre and visit several renowned cultural destinations within the city such as the Museum of Fine Arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vibrant hotel features 93 spacious rooms and suites with balconies, Le Jehanne restaurant, a stylish bar and social space, as well as six meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology and natural daylight to accommodate a range of meetings and events.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president northern and western Europe for Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “We are excited to open our first Radisson Blu property in Normandy and expand our footprint in France.

“With this opening, we are further strengthening our position as the leading international hotel group in the region, with 20 hotels open and under development in France.”