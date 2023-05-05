Quito nominated for the 2023 World Travel Awards

The Metropolitan District of Quito’s natural enclaves, its wealth of wildlife and lush vegetation, its adventure tourism and its culinary options have once again earned it the nomination for the highest award in tourism, the World Travel Awards (WTA). A jury of experts, mostly from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), votes on the winner.

The WTAs, recognised worldwide as the most prestigious awards programme in travel and tourism, are given annually and cover a wide range of categories including hotels, tourist attractions, airlines, transportation and other complementary services.

Quito was nominated for the 2023 edition in the categories ‘South America’s Leading Business Travel Destination’; ‘South America’s Leading City Break Destination’; ‘South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination’; and ‘South America’s Leading City Destination’, the latter of which the Metropolitan District has already won eight times from 2013 to 2022. Quito Turismo was also nominated as ‘South America’s Leading City Tourism Office’.

Quito is nominated in the following categories:

South America’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2023: Quito, Ecuador

South America’s Leading City Break Destination 2023: Quito, Ecuador

South America’s Leading City Destination 2023: Quito, Ecuador

South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2023: Quito, Ecuador

South America’s Leading City of Culture 2023 Tourism Office: Quito Turismo

Other nominees in additional categories include Mariscal Sucre International Airport; Ciudad Mitad del Mundo; the hotels Wyndham Quito Airport, Casa Gangotena, Hotel Plaza Grande, Swissôtel Quito, Samay Collections, Mashpi Lodge, JW Marriott Hotel Quito; and other tour operator and travel agency services.

Voting will be open until 9 July 2023 and votes from travel professionals, media and consumers from around the world will be tallied. The awards ceremony will be celebrated on 26 August 2023 on the island of Saint Lucia.

Quito is counting on your vote!

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

