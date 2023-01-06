QUARK EXPEDITIONS OFFERS 45% SAVINGS

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has kicked off the new year by launching a robust Escape Sale with polar voyages reduced by up to 45%—plus a variety of guest benefits.

“We’re very excited about our recently-launched Escape Sale as it enables a cross-section of travelers to take advantage of deep savings that match their travel tastes,” said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. “The special offers—and perks—in our Escape Sale appeal to solo travelers, couples and groups.”

Lennartz emphasized that the itineraries featured in the Escape Sale include some of the more popular voyages within Quark Expeditions’ portfolio. “For instance, guests can enjoy incredible savings on some of the more active trips in the Arctic such as our Greenland Adventure: Explore by Land, Sea and Air itinerary, as well as shorter voyages such as Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake,” said Lennartz. “In addition, we’re also waiving the single supplement on multiple voyages 2023 voyages.”

“We know from past promotions that a large number of travelers will appreciate the free transfer package offered on select Arctic 2023 voyages. This includes charter flights, hotel and ground transportation (between airport and hotel), as well as hotel accommodation,” said Lennartz. “Polar travelers place high value on these extras. Factor in the additional 10% savings when guests pay in full, and our Escape Sale is even more appealing to travelers who’ve long wanted to explore the Arctic or Antarctic with the best expedition team in the Polar Regions.”

Highlights of the Escape Sale (January 4 to April 3, 2023):

Savings up to 45%

No single supplement on multiple voyages

Free transportation between airport and hotel, as well as overnight hotel accommodation on select Arctic 2023 voyages

An additional 10% savings when guests pay in full at time of booking.

Departures featured in Quark Expeditions’ Escape Sale include:

Three Arctic Islands: Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland (Southbound). Departure: August 26, 2023

Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic. Departure: June 4 and 22, 2023

Canada and Greenland. Departure: September 11, 2023

Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin. Departure: July 30, 2023

For full list of eligible departures, visit Quark Expeditions’ Escape Sale