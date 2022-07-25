Quang Nam rebounds with a video clip “Discover Quang Nam Beyond Hoi An”

Aiming to introduce charming attractions of Quang Nam Province (Central Vietnam) to domestic and international visitors, the Quang Nam tourism industry launched a video clip with the title “Discovering Quang Nam Beyond Hoi An”.





The launch is part of the series celebrating the Visit Vietnam Year 2022. With the duration of 1 minute and 33 seconds, guiding by Tiktoker Nguyen Ho Tra My - a girl of Quang Nam Province, the video has introduced hidden attractions of Quang Nam Province such as Bho Hoong Ethnic Village, Cu Lao Cham (an archipelago)and Dong Giang Tea Hill, cuisine and unique craft villages of Quang Nam.





The clip is posted on the website www.visitquangnam.com; Facebook fanpage https://www.facebook.com/visitquangnam and Instagram in order to reach a wide range of visitors. Additionally, the video will be promoted to the overseas English-speaking market along with many other videos introducing Quang Nam’s nature, culture, cuisine, and beach tourism.

The Visit Vietnam Year 2022 with the theme “Quang Nam - Green destination”, since the locality has chosen green tourism as the direction for tourism recovery, creating momentum to grow after 2 years being affected severely by the Covid-19 pandemic

Accordingly, all the activities to respond to the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 of Quang Nam Province will be based on criterias of green tourism, ecological environmental protection, prioritising the use of recycled products, minimising emissions, and determination to turn this locality soon into a green tourism centre of the country. In the first 6 months of 2022, Quang Nam tourism has gained back its growth momentum as before the pandemic with nearly 2.5 million visitor arrivals.

Quang Nam is a land full of potential and having strengths in culture and heritage to develop tourism; owns 2 World Cultural Heritage sites including Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. Besides, Quang Nam also has Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An Biosphere Reserve, representative intangible cultural heritage of humanity - Bai Choi Singing…

Putting every effort to develop sustainable tourism, Hoi An has issued the plan for green tourism development to 2025. In which, Hoi An sets the goal to 2025 that destinations include Hoi An Heritage Area, core zone of Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An Biosphere Reserve, Tra Que vegetable village, Thanh Ha pottery village, Kim Bong carpentry village, Cam Thanh coconut forest recognised as ” green destination”.

