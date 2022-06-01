QSNCC Bangkok: A new concept convention center

QSNCC (The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center), the largest convention centre in Bangkok’s Central Business District, is set to open in September and welcome an estimated 13 million visitors from all over the world in its first year.

With more than 300,000 square metres of total space featuring cutting-edge technology and facilities with international standards, the QSNCC has been designed to offer flexible solutions for event planners. The seamless floor area with no pillars yields ample space and flexible logistical access. Organisers can benefit from two-floor loading zones and can host multiple events simultaneously.

QSNCC brings life into the venue with a vast new retail mall, BALM – Bangkok’s Active Lifestyle Mall – offering more than 100 leading retail brands, restaurants and amenities.

“Following the reopening of Thailand, and now that international border restrictions have been lifted, the last quarter of 2022 will be an exciting time for QSNCC to start with this brand new venue,” said Sutichai Bunditvorapoom, executive vice president of marketing and sales for QSNCC.

QSNCC will be the first and only convention centre in Bangkok to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) silver certification, and includes large expanses of greenscape in the form of Benjakitti Forest Park.